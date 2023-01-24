Austin Butler Admits It's 'Bittersweet' To Receive Oscar Nomination For 'Elvis' Movie After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'I Wish She Was Here'

Austin Butler reacted to his first Oscar nomination for playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's flick Elvis, but he's sad that Lisa Marie Presley won't be around to celebrate, as she passed away on January 12 at 54 years old.

"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me. It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her," the actor, 31, said while on Today with Hoda and Jenna.