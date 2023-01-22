Riley Keough's Letter, Heartbreaking Poems & More: Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service

Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla, also read a poem that one of her granddaughters wrote for their late mom. The grieving 77-year-old did not specify if Riley penned the poem or if it was one of Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, who she welcomed with ex Michael Lockwood.

"I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. She was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world," the poem said, noting that the 54-year-old had always known she "wouldn’t be here too long."

"She knew it was close to the end, survivors guilt some would say," the poem continued, again appearing to reference Ben's passing. "But a broken heart was the doing of her death."