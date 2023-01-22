Riley Keough's Letter, Heartbreaking Poems & More: Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service
Friends and family members gathered at Graceland to celebrate Lisa Maria Presley's 54 years of life on Sunday, January 22, as they honored her with songs, poem recitations and remembrance speeches.
The memorial began with a heartfelt performance of "Amazing Grace" by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir and also included other musical performances by Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose and Billy Corgan.
Lisa Marie's 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, who she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, paid tribute to her beloved mom with a special letter reflecting on their memories together — however, at the last moment, Riley's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, was the one to take the stage to read the tender words.
"Thank you for being my mother in this life. I’m eternally grateful," the Zola star's letter read. "I remember you giving me baths as a baby, driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin … taking me for ice cream after school in Florida."
"I remember you singing to me and my brother lullabies at night, and how you’d lay with us until we fell asleep," she added, referring to her brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.
"I remember how it felt be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. How safe it felt to be in your arms," her message continued. "I remember that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch."
Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla, also read a poem that one of her granddaughters wrote for their late mom. The grieving 77-year-old did not specify if Riley penned the poem or if it was one of Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, who she welcomed with ex Michael Lockwood.
"I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. She was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world," the poem said, noting that the 54-year-old had always known she "wouldn’t be here too long."
"She knew it was close to the end, survivors guilt some would say," the poem continued, again appearing to reference Ben's passing. "But a broken heart was the doing of her death."
In another part of the service, Lisa Marie's dear friend Sarah Ferguson opened up on their special bond in a speech titled "A Tribute to the Children." Fergie revealed that the pair, who are believed to have met in 2009, thought of each other as sisters and even gave each other the nickname "sissy" throughout their friendship.
The service ended with a procession through Graceland's Meditation Garden.
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie was discovered unresponsive by a housekeeper on Thursday, January 12. Danny, who has been living with her at the time, performed CPR on her until emergency services arrived, but Priscilla confirmed later that evening that her only daughter had passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."