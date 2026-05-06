Priscilla Presley Admits Daughter Lisa Marie's Sudden Death Distanced Her From Family: 'It Separated Us'
May 6 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Priscilla Presley feels she's drifted from her famous family in the years since her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's devastating death in January 2023.
During the ex-wife of Elvis Presley's speaking event in Las Vegas, Priscilla opened up about her family's current dynamic and the impact her loved ones deaths — including her late grandson, Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide in July 2020 — had on the beloved brood.
While being interviewed in Sin City, Priscilla was discussing the 2022 Golden Globe-winning film Elvis when she was asked how long it was between her and Lisa Marie's appearance at the awards show and the latter's death.
"A couple of days," Priscilla confirmed in audio obtained by OK!, as the interviewer followed up with a question about how the family has "been doing" and "coping" in the three years since Lisa Marie's passing.
Reflecting on Lisa Marie's death at age 54, Priscilla admitted: "It’s kind of separated us in a way because we would get together and have meals [as a] family."
Priscilla explained how Lisa Marie and ex-husband Michael Lockwood's twin daughters, Finley and Harper, have grown up and are starting their own lives as young adults.
Priscilla Presley's Son Disagrees With Her Family 'Separation' Claim
"The girls now are 18, the twins. So they have their boyfriends and do their thing," she shared.
"It’s been, even though we’re close —" Priscilla continued before being interrupted by her son, Navarone Garibaldi, 39, whom she shares with ex Marco Garibaldi.
"I would disagree," Navarone, who joined his mother for the interview, declared.
- Lisa Marie Presley 'Became Close Again' With Estranged Mother Priscilla After Son Benjamin Keough's Tragic Death By Suicide: Source
- Lisa Marie Presley Ready To 'Set The Record Straight' On Her Painful Past, Is 'Looking Forward To A Fresh Start': Source
- Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Benjamin's Body in Her Home for 2 Months After His Tragic Death
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'Losing Ben Was the First Thing That Separated Us'
Priscilla playfully replied, "Uh oh. Not unusual," as her son elaborated: "I think, actually, losing Ben was the first thing that separated us."
"When you would think that would be something that should bring everybody together, that somehow separated us further, because everybody grieves in different ways, and everybody felt, you know, put blame on somebody in different ways, and just felt different ways about it," he disclosed. "Somehow, that separated us further."
"And, now, after my sister died, I feel like now we’re actually coming closer together, and I feel like we’re all letting go of those feelings," he argued.
Lisa Marie Presley Kept Her Son's Dead Body in Their Home After Suicide
Lisa Marie's untimely death occurred less than three years after her and ex-husband Danny Keough's son took his own life at age 27.
In her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which was finished by her and Danny's daughter, Riley Keough, after her passing, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress opened up about the devastation Lisa Marie faced after Benjamin's suicide.
"My mom had my brother in the house with us instead of keeping him at the morgue," Riley penned. "They told us that if we could tend to the body, we could have him at home, so she kept him in our house for a while on dry ice."
"It was really important for my mom to have ample time to say goodbye to him, the same way she’d done with her dad. And I would go and sit in there with him," she added.