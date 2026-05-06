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Priscilla Presley Admits Daughter Lisa Marie's Sudden Death Distanced Her From Family: 'It Separated Us'

Photo of Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction at age 54 in January 2023.

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May 6 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Priscilla Presley feels she's drifted from her famous family in the years since her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's devastating death in January 2023.

During the ex-wife of Elvis Presley's speaking event in Las Vegas, Priscilla opened up about her family's current dynamic and the impact her loved ones deaths — including her late grandson, Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide in July 2020 — had on the beloved brood.

While being interviewed in Sin City, Priscilla was discussing the 2022 Golden Globe-winning film Elvis when she was asked how long it was between her and Lisa Marie's appearance at the awards show and the latter's death.

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Image of Priscilla Presley feels Lisa Marie Presley's death 'separated' her from the rest of her family.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley feels Lisa Marie Presley's death 'separated' her from the rest of her family.

"A couple of days," Priscilla confirmed in audio obtained by OK!, as the interviewer followed up with a question about how the family has "been doing" and "coping" in the three years since Lisa Marie's passing.

Reflecting on Lisa Marie's death at age 54, Priscilla admitted: "It’s kind of separated us in a way because we would get together and have meals [as a] family."

Priscilla explained how Lisa Marie and ex-husband Michael Lockwood's twin daughters, Finley and Harper, have grown up and are starting their own lives as young adults.

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Priscilla Presley's Son Disagrees With Her Family 'Separation' Claim

Image of Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi, disagreed with his mother's take.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi, disagreed with his mother's take.

"The girls now are 18, the twins. So they have their boyfriends and do their thing," she shared.

"It’s been, even though we’re close —" Priscilla continued before being interrupted by her son, Navarone Garibaldi, 39, whom she shares with ex Marco Garibaldi.

"I would disagree," Navarone, who joined his mother for the interview, declared.

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'Losing Ben Was the First Thing That Separated Us'

Image of Lisa Marie Presley was the sole daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley was the sole daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

Priscilla playfully replied, "Uh oh. Not unusual," as her son elaborated: "I think, actually, losing Ben was the first thing that separated us."

"When you would think that would be something that should bring everybody together, that somehow separated us further, because everybody grieves in different ways, and everybody felt, you know, put blame on somebody in different ways, and just felt different ways about it," he disclosed. "Somehow, that separated us further."

"And, now, after my sister died, I feel like now we’re actually coming closer together, and I feel like we’re all letting go of those feelings," he argued.

Lisa Marie Presley Kept Her Son's Dead Body in Their Home After Suicide

Image of Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, tragically died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, tragically died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Lisa Marie's untimely death occurred less than three years after her and ex-husband Danny Keough's son took his own life at age 27.

In her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which was finished by her and Danny's daughter, Riley Keough, after her passing, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress opened up about the devastation Lisa Marie faced after Benjamin's suicide.

"My mom had my brother in the house with us instead of keeping him at the morgue," Riley penned. "They told us that if we could tend to the body, we could have him at home, so she kept him in our house for a while on dry ice."

"It was really important for my mom to have ample time to say goodbye to him, the same way she’d done with her dad. And I would go and sit in there with him," she added.

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