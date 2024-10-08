Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Benjamin's Body in Her Home for 2 Months After His Tragic Death
Lisa Marie Presley revealed she kept her son Benjamin Keough's body in her home for two months after his tragic death in 2020.
In her new memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which released on Tuesday, October 8, the late star, who died in January 2023 from a small-bowel obstruction that developed after she’d undergone bariatric surgery several years prior, said she couldn't figure out where to bury Keough, who died by suicide.
“My house has a separate casitas bedroom and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months. There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately,” she writes in the tome, which was finished by her eldest daughter, Riley Keough. “I found a very empathetic funeral home owner … She said, ‘We’ll bring Ben Ben to you.’"
Lisa Marie kept the room at 55 degrees to preserve his body, adding that she “got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there.”
When Lisa Marie and Riley decided to honor Benjamin by getting tattoos that matched his, they ended up showing the tattoo artist Benjamin's lifeless body in the home.
Writes Riley: “Lisa Marie Presley had just asked this poor man to look at the body of her dead son, which happened to be right next to us in the casitas. I’ve had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five.”
“I think it would scare the living f------- piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me,” Lisa Marie writes of the uncomfortable situation.
After getting inked, Riley knew it was time for Benjamin to be laid to rest.
“Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying ‘This is insane, Mom, what are you doing? What the f---!” Riley writes.
The family held a funeral for Benjamin in Malibu, Calif., and he was later buried at Graceland alongside Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley. She would later be buried there, too.
According to Riley, she thinks her brother's struggle with his mental health was a big part of the problem.
“We found a text sent to my mom a couple of weeks before he died that read, ‘I think something’s wrong with me mentally or something like that. I think I have a mental health issue,'” Riley writes of looking through his phone. “It’s heartbreaking to me that he only realized he might need help just two weeks before he killed himself.”
Ultimately, Riley believes Lisa Marie, who also shared twins Finley and Harper with ex Michael Lockwood, never got over Benjamin's death.
“My mom tried her best to find strength for me and my younger sisters after Ben died, but we knew how much pain she was in,” the actress previously told People. “My mom physically died from the after effects of her surgery, but we all knew she died of a broken heart.”