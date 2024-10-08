Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Benjamin's Body in Her Home for 2 Months After His Tragic Death

Lisa Marie Presley revealed she kept her son Benjamin Keough's body in her home for two months after his tragic death in 2020.

In her new memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which released on Tuesday, October 8, the late star, who died in January 2023 from a small-bowel obstruction that developed after she’d undergone bariatric surgery several years prior, said she couldn't figure out where to bury Keough, who died by suicide.