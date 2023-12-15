Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Always Resented Her Since She 'Was the Important One' and Elvis' Heir
Earlier this month, Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, shocked the public by making several scathing comments about his late sibling — but an insider revealed his animosity toward the singer is nothing new.
"All his life, she was the important one, the famous one, Elvis’ heir," a source spilled to a news outlet of how the son of Priscilla Presley and ex Marco Garibaldi felt about Lisa Marie, who died at age 54 this January.
In an Instagram Live, Navarone claimed, "I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I'm not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it’s strange."
After getting backlash, he insisted he was just telling his truth, noting that when Lisa Marie would drink alcohol, "she'd decide to go off and tell you everything that's wrong with you and your life."
"It was pretty destructful [sic]," Navarone stated. "I never got angry like that, I never said anything I didn't mean when I smoked pot, but she would say really awful things to me that kind of kept us from being close when she would drink."
The insider said "it wasn’t all bad between them," as "they had some nice brother-sister moments," but they admitted things became tense when Lisa Marie imbibed.
"When she was drinking she became a different person and would pick on him," they explained. "He took it all to heart and never could forget her hateful words."
Regardless of what went down in the past, the source said Priscilla, 78, is "upset" Navarone is "defiling Lisa Marie’s memory by speaking so ill of her. It was a reckless and thoughtless thing to do.”
"It’s especially cruel to Riley [Keough] and the twins, who are grieving their mother," the insider added of Lisa Marie's three daughters. "He should learn to hold his tongue."
Lisa Marie died due to complications following bariatric surgery, and a few days after she passed, Navarone only had good things to say about the star.
"Big sister… I hope you are now at peace and happy with your dad and your son by your side," he wrote on social media, referring to her father, as well as her and ex-husband Danny Keough's late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.
"I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. Regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home," he concluded. "I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔."
