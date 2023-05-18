Elvis Bombshell: Priscilla Presley Denied Request to be Buried Next to Ex-Husband in Settlement With Lisa Marie's Daughter
Priscilla Presley’s wants and needs weren’t completely settled during the end of her battle for her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s trust.
The ex-wife of Elvis Presley asked for a burial spot next to the King of Rock and Roll, however, her request was reportedly quickly denied.
The months-long dispute between Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough was about more than money for the 77-year-old, as she wanted her final resting spot to be next to the man she used to love, sources with direct knowledge on the situation explained to a news publication.
Priscilla’s request essentially had no chance in succeeding, the insiders pointed out, as Elvis currently lies in the Meditation Garden at his famed Graceland estate buried directly between his mother, Gladys, and father, Vernon.
With no intention of moving the coffins of Elvis’ parents, Priscilla was sternly shut down, and she backed away from her proposal without putting up too much of a fight, sources noted.
"Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans," Priscilla expressed to the news outlet.
Priscilla's late daughter, Lisa Marie, is also buried at Graceland, as she lies next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.
- Priscilla Presley Declares Her Family Is 'Stronger' After Fighting With 'Beloved' Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie's Trust
- Priscilla Presley Heartbreakingly Admits It's Been A 'Difficult Time' In First Statement Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Funeral
- Lisa Marie Presley To Be Honored With Public Memorial At Graceland After Untimely Death
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though she didn't get what she wanted in terms of preference in burial location, Priscilla came out strong in the settlement over Lisa Marie's estate after the famous offspring suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and died on Thursday, January 12. Shortly after the tragedy, Priscilla contested a 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will that replaced her as conservator with Riley.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, explained in a statement on Tuesday, May 16, as OK! previously reported. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
As for what the outcome was exactly, sources revealed Priscilla was awarded millions in return for dropping her claims over who controls Lisa Marie's trust — which includes Graceland and a stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.
TMZ spoke to sources regarding Priscilla’s request for a burial spot next to Elvis.