OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Priscilla Presley
OK LogoNEWS

Elvis Bombshell: Priscilla Presley Denied Request to be Buried Next to Ex-Husband in Settlement With Lisa Marie's Daughter

priscilla presley pp
Source: MEGA
By:

May 18 2023, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Priscilla Presley’s wants and needs weren’t completely settled during the end of her battle for her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s trust.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley asked for a burial spot next to the King of Rock and Roll, however, her request was reportedly quickly denied.

Article continues below advertisement
priscilla presley
Source: MEGA

The months-long dispute between Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough was about more than money for the 77-year-old, as she wanted her final resting spot to be next to the man she used to love, sources with direct knowledge on the situation explained to a news publication.

Priscilla’s request essentially had no chance in succeeding, the insiders pointed out, as Elvis currently lies in the Meditation Garden at his famed Graceland estate buried directly between his mother, Gladys, and father, Vernon.

Article continues below advertisement
elvis
Source: MEGA

With no intention of moving the coffins of Elvis’ parents, Priscilla was sternly shut down, and she backed away from her proposal without putting up too much of a fight, sources noted.

"Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans," Priscilla expressed to the news outlet.

Priscilla's late daughter, Lisa Marie, is also buried at Graceland, as she lies next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

MORE ON:
Priscilla Presley
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

priscilla presley
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Though she didn't get what she wanted in terms of preference in burial location, Priscilla came out strong in the settlement over Lisa Marie's estate after the famous offspring suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and died on Thursday, January 12. Shortly after the tragedy, Priscilla contested a 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will that replaced her as conservator with Riley.

"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, explained in a statement on Tuesday, May 16, as OK! previously reported. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

As for what the outcome was exactly, sources revealed Priscilla was awarded millions in return for dropping her claims over who controls Lisa Marie's trust — which includes Graceland and a stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to sources regarding Priscilla’s request for a burial spot next to Elvis.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.