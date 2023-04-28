Relaxed Riley Keough & Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Take Baby Daughter on Grocery Run as Legal Battle with Priscilla Presley Continues
Riley Keough is carrying on with her life as her grueling legal battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley continues.
The daughter of late Lisa Marie Presley was spotted Wednesday, April 26, looking calm, cool and collected as she and husband Ben Smith-Peterson checked out Erewhon Market in Calabasas, Calif.
Making it a family affair, the lovebirds — who said "I Do" in 2015 — brought along their baby daughter, as the Daisy Jones & the Six star was seen carrying her bundle of joy in one hand while holding a drink in the other.
The father-of-one — who announced the couple secretly welcomed their first child together during his mother-in-law's memorial service back in January — followed close behind the mother-daughter duo as they exited the market, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
Aside from her name being plastered all over headlines for her rare family outings and hit new series, Riley's publicized rift with her grandmother has also landed her in the news in recent months.
As OK! reported, Riley and Priscilla have been fighting over Lisa Marie's estate after she died in January from cardiac arrest.
Priscilla is contesting a 2016 amendment made to the will that replaced her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees with Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough.
Ben took his own life in 2020, meaning the fortune now belongs to Riley — that is unless Priscilla gets her way.
- Lisa Marie Presley's Pal Sarah Ferguson Trying To Mend Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough's Rift, 'Hasn't Taken Sides' In Feud: Source
- John Travolta Trying To Act As 'Peacemaker' Between Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough As Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust Rages On: Insider
- Riley Keough Fuming Over Priscilla Presley & Michael Lockwood's Close Relationship In The Aftermath Of Lisa Marie's Death
The wife of Elvis Presley argued that the suspicious amendment could have been falsified — citing that her own name is misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."
While Riley has been putting up a good front as she and Priscilla butt heads, behind closed doors, the mother-of-one is "deeply upset at how things are unfolding," according to an insider.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with," the source added, as Riley continues to mourn her mom. Despite how bad things may be, "Riley is hopeful everything in her family will work out."
Following the death of Lisa Marie, her ex-husband Michael Lockwood was awarded custody of their twin daughters: Harper and Finley. Riley and Ben are the children of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough.
In addition to Michael and Danny, Lisa Marie was married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage — though she doesn't share children with either stars.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Riley and her family's outing.