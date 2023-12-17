'He Was Very Lonely': Priscilla Presley Recalls Elvis 'Pouring His Heart Out' to Her When She Was 14 Years Old
Priscilla Presley recently opened up about the early days of her romance with Elvis Presley.
“My relationship with Elvis, you know, people go, ‘Oh my god, how could this happen?’ It was not a sexual relationship, being 14 years old,” the former wife of the King of Rock and Roll said in an interview published on Thursday, December 14.
“He was very, very lonely,” she added of the then-24-year-old Elvis.
The pair, who originally met in 1959 in Germany, later got married in 1967 and had their daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968. Priscilla and Elvis’ marriage ended in 1972 when the now-78-year-old filed for divorce.
Priscilla also spilled the details of her relationship dynamic in a September interview with Rolling Stone.
“[He liked me] because I was more of a listener,” she revealed. “Elvis would pour his heart out to me every way … and I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection.”
The story of the couple’s romance was also documented in Priscilla’s memoir, Elvis and Me, which was recently adapted into Sofia Coppola's movie Priscilla.
As OK! previously reported, despite divorcing Elvis, during a Q&A for the film on November 3 at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, Priscilla shared why she never remarried.
"I just don't think that he could handle that," she said. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him."
At the event, she also divulged why she and Elvis did not have any other children after welcoming Lisa Marie, who tragically died of cardiac arrest at age 54 in January.
"Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger," she explained.
"With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child," she added of Elvis, who died of a heart attack at age 42 in 1977.
In a separate interview with Talk TV's Piers Morgan on November 2, the redheaded beauty recalled finding out about Elvis’ tragic death.
"I can still hear [Elvis' road manager] Joe Esposito's words, 'Cilla, Elvis is dead,' and that was like, I just couldn't imagine him ever, especially at his age and all, still so young and wanting to do so much and had so much planned, and not having him, not talking to him, not having him be the father of our child," Priscilla shared.
"My big fear was Lisa, and how do I tell her. She was only 9 at the time," she noted.
