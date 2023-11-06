Priscilla Presley 'Never Wanted to Marry Anyone' Other Than Elvis: 'No One Could Ever Match Him'
Priscilla Presley only had "Burning Love" for her ex-husband, Elvis Presley.
The King of Rock and Roll's ex-wife was at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, when she opened up about her famous marriage during a Q&A event for Sofia Coppola's movie Priscilla, which released in limited theaters on Friday, October 27, before expanding wide one week later.
Priscilla candidly spoke about Elvis being the love of her life, as she explained why she never said "I Do" to anyone — other than the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer in 1967 — despite divorcing him roughly four years before he died in 1973.
"I just don't think that he could handle that," Priscilla admitted, seemingly confirming the vow she was rumored to have made to Elvis, promising she would never remarry.
"To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him," she continued of the legendary musician — who was allegedly involved in numerous affairs with other stars during his six-year marriage to Priscilla.
The former spouses only had one child together: Lisa Marie Presley.
During the Q&A, Priscilla revealed why they never had more children after Lisa Marie, who devastatingly died at age 54 this past January after she went into full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home.
"Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger," she said of the late rockstar.
"With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child," Priscilla added of Elvis, who heartbreakingly suffered a fatal heart attack at age 42.
In a separate interview with Talk TV's Piers Morgan on Thursday, November 2, Priscilla recalled the horrific moment she learned of her ex-husband's death in 1977, when her little girl was just 9 years old.
"I can still hear [Elvis' road manager] Joe Esposito's words, 'Cilla, Elvis is dead,' and that was like, I just couldn't imagine him ever, especially at his age and all, still so young and wanting to do so much and had so much planned, and not having him, not talking to him, not having him be the father of our child," Priscilla emotionally expressed.
"My big fear was Lisa, and how do I tell her. She was only 9 at the time," the 78-year-old concluded.