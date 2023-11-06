Priscilla Presley 'Never Wanted to Marry Anyone' Other Than Elvis: 'No One Could Ever Match Him'

Priscilla candidly spoke about Elvis being the love of her life, as she explained why she never said "I Do" to anyone — other than the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer in 1967 — despite divorcing him roughly four years before he died in 1973.

"I just don't think that he could handle that," Priscilla admitted, seemingly confirming the vow she was rumored to have made to Elvis, promising she would never remarry.