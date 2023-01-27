OK Magazine
Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans For 'Support,' Describes Mourning Daughter Lisa Marie Presley As 'A Dark Painstaking Journey'

Jan. 27 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Several days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., her mother, Priscilla Presley, took to social media to express her gratitude for the public's outpouring of love.

"I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support," the matriarch wrote on Thursday, January 26.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss," she continued. "Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is."

As OK! reported, Lisa Marie was 54 when she died after going into cardiac arrest on January 12. Priscilla, 77, confirmed the devastating news via Twitter as well, penning, "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

Lisa Marie left behind daughter Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old old girls Harper and Finley — and though Priscilla isn't fighting the twins' father, Michael Lockwood, for custody, she is determined to keep her daughter's estate away from the musician, 61.

"Michael is looking to be named executor of his daughters’ trust and finances to gain control of millions in cash," a source explained to Radar. "But Priscilla believes this is Presley money — and she’ll fight tooth and nail to keep his hands off it!"

While Lisa Maria did inherit ownership of her father Elvis' famous Graceland property, she didn't have much financially, as it was revealed lavish spending left her with $3 million of debt when she passed. However, it's said she was in charge of a trust left behind from the King of Rock & Roll, estimated to be worth $65 million.

Though Priscilla and her only child didn't have the perfect relationship, an insider said they "became close again" in 2020 after Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, committed suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Added the source, "Priscilla supported her as much as she could."

