Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans For 'Support,' Describes Mourning Daughter Lisa Marie Presley As 'A Dark Painstaking Journey'

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss," she continued. "Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is."

As OK! reported, Lisa Marie was 54 when she died after going into cardiac arrest on January 12. Priscilla, 77, confirmed the devastating news via Twitter as well, penning, "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."