Priscilla Presley Heartbreakingly Admits It's Been A 'Difficult Time' In First Statement Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Funeral

One day after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest alongside her late son, Benjamin Keough, and father, Elvis Presley, at the famed Graceland, her mom, Priscilla Presley, opened up about this heartbreaking time.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," the King of Rock and Roll's widow tweeted on Monday, January 23.