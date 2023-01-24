Priscilla Presley Heartbreakingly Admits It's Been A 'Difficult Time' In First Statement Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Funeral
One day after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest alongside her late son, Benjamin Keough, and father, Elvis Presley, at the famed Graceland, her mom, Priscilla Presley, opened up about this heartbreaking time.
"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," the King of Rock and Roll's widow tweeted on Monday, January 23.
Priscilla and Lisa Marie's loved ones were able to say goodbye to the late singer on Sunday, January 22, following a public memorial service one day prior.
RILEY KEOUGH'S LETTER, HEARTBREAKING POEMS & MORE: INSIDE LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S GRACELAND MEMORIAL SERVICE
During the emotional memorial with Lisa Marie's friends and family at the Tennessee estate, her mom read a poem that one of her granddaughters wrote for their late mom. The grieving 77-year-old did not specify if Riley Keough, 33, penned the poem or if it was one of Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, who she welcomed with ex Michael Lockwood.
(Lisa Marie shared Riley and Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27, with ex-husband Danny Keough.)
"I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. She was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world," read the poem, which included a note that the 54-year-old always knew she "wouldn't be here too long."
- Riley Keough's Letter, Heartbreaking Poems & More: Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service
- Priscilla Presley Tried To Get Lisa Marie Help From Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Death: Source
- Lisa Marie Presley 'Became Close Again' With Estranged Mother Priscilla After Son Benjamin Keough's Tragic Death By Suicide: Source
"She knew it was close to the end, survivors guilt some would say," the poem continued, appearing to reference Ben's passing. "But a broken heart was the doing of her death."
RILEY KEOUGH REVEALS SHE SECRETLY WELCOMED CHILD DURING LATE MOTHER LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S MEMORIAL
As OK! reported, Priscilla confirmed her daughter died on Thursday, January 12, after she suffered full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Lisa Marie's housekeeper frantically dialed 911 at the time in an effort to save the only daughter of Elvis.
Meanwhile, Danny — who had been living with his ex-wife — returned home from dropping her twins off at school around the time her housekeeper found her unresponsive. He performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene, where they then administered at least one dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts and regained a pulse before rushing her to a Southern California hospital.
Lisa Marie was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing, having suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death.