OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Priscilla Presley
OK LogoNEWS

Priscilla Presley Heartbreakingly Admits It's Been A 'Difficult Time' In First Statement Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Funeral

priscilla presley heartbreakingly admits its been a difficult time pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 24 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

One day after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest alongside her late son, Benjamin Keough, and father, Elvis Presley, at the famed Graceland, her mom, Priscilla Presley, opened up about this heartbreaking time.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," the King of Rock and Roll's widow tweeted on Monday, January 23.

Article continues below advertisement
priscilla presley heartbreakingly admits its been a difficult time
Source: mega

Priscilla and Lisa Marie's loved ones were able to say goodbye to the late singer on Sunday, January 22, following a public memorial service one day prior.

RILEY KEOUGH'S LETTER, HEARTBREAKING POEMS & MORE: INSIDE LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S GRACELAND MEMORIAL SERVICE

During the emotional memorial with Lisa Marie's friends and family at the Tennessee estate, her mom read a poem that one of her granddaughters wrote for their late mom. The grieving 77-year-old did not specify if Riley Keough, 33, penned the poem or if it was one of Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, who she welcomed with ex Michael Lockwood.

Article continues below advertisement
priscilla presley heartbreakingly admits its been a difficult time
Source: mega

(Lisa Marie shared Riley and Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27, with ex-husband Danny Keough.)

"I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. She was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world," read the poem, which included a note that the 54-year-old always knew she "wouldn't be here too long."

MORE ON:
Priscilla Presley
Article continues below advertisement
priscilla presley heartbreakingly admits its been a difficult time
Source: mega

"She knew it was close to the end, survivors guilt some would say," the poem continued, appearing to reference Ben's passing. "But a broken heart was the doing of her death."

RILEY KEOUGH REVEALS SHE SECRETLY WELCOMED CHILD DURING LATE MOTHER LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S MEMORIAL

As OK! reported, Priscilla confirmed her daughter died on Thursday, January 12, after she suffered full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Lisa Marie's housekeeper frantically dialed 911 at the time in an effort to save the only daughter of Elvis.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Meanwhile, Danny — who had been living with his ex-wife — returned home from dropping her twins off at school around the time her housekeeper found her unresponsive. He performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene, where they then administered at least one dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts and regained a pulse before rushing her to a Southern California hospital.

Lisa Marie was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing, having suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.