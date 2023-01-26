Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.
According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”
Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came to an agreement before the case went to court.
Lockwood was reportedly given full custody of their daughters after the tragic death, something Presley's older daughter, Riley Keough, and family matriarch, Priscilla Presley, won't fight back on.
As OK! reported, Harper and Finely were traumatized by their mom going into cardiac arrest at their Los Angeles home, and they've allegedly refused to return to the property since then.
The dad-of-two, 61, joined his ex's loved ones for her funeral and memorial service over the weekend, which took place several days after he broke his silence on the situation. "Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," his attorney Joe Yanny said hours after she passed. "It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way."
About one week later, the guitarist released a message on his own.
"We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," he said. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible."
"The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," concluded the musician. "Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives."
The exes tied the knot in 2006 and filed for divorce a decade later, though the split wasn't finalized until 2021.