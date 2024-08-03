Shocking Police Standoff: Puddle of Mudd Singer Wes Scantlin Pepper-Sprayed by SWAT Team After Resisting Arrest
Wes Scantlin stood his ground.
On Wednesday, July 31, the Puddle of Mudd singer, 52, was allegedly part of a police stand-off after he resisted arrest in Burbank, Calif.
The leading man was originally pulled over in his Hummer H2 for a traffic violation when authorities found an outstanding warrant for another crime. Reports indicated police were looking for Scantlin after he allegedly had a weapon at an airport.
At the time of the incident, cops apparently asked the “Blurry” crooner to exit the vehicle, however, he refused. A “crisis negotiator” was then called in, though Scantlin continued to refuse.
Finally by around 4 a.m., a SWAT team arrived and broke Scantlin’s car window before throwing “non-lethal” pepper balls in order to get him out of the car.
Scantlin was the taken to the ER to flush out his eyes and is now doing “OK.”
The musician was arrested for the warrant as well as for resisting arrest. He is scheduled to face the court for his actions on August 20.
Scantlin has been no stranger to breaking the law in the past, as in 2012, he was arrested in regards to an altercation with a flight attendant.
Then in 2015, Scantlin received two DUI bookings in one month, additionally, he was charge with possession of marijuana at the time.
According to Metal Injection, Scantlin appears to struggle with mental health issues as he had many onstage meltdowns, including one where the “Psycho” vocalist accused an individual of stealing his house and claimed he’ll call the mafia.
Back in January 2016, during a show in Ohio he went on a profanity-filled rant in front of the audience.
“This mother f----- right here stole my mother f------ house and now he’s standing right f------ in front of me laughing at me. And he f------ figures I’m a f------ joke,” he said at the time, adding, “This mother f----- right here. This mother f----- right here. Get his ass on camera. Right. Get his ass on camera. Get his ass on camera. This is the dog. Right here.”
“This is the mother f----- right here. This guy stole my f----- house,” Metal Injection reported.
TMZ reported on Scantlin's arrest.