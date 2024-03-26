Will Smith Hit With Ticket After Police Caught Actor Speeding on Deadly Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu
Even Bad Boys shouldn't speed.
Will Smith was slammed with a speeding ticket after police pulled him over for exceeding the limit in a 45 mph zone on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., law enforcement sources recently revealed to a news publication.
On Friday, March 22, the famed actor, 55, was caught going nearly 20 miles faster than the maximum speed while traveling along the deadly highway — where 58 people have devastatingly died within the last 14 years due to reckless drivers careless winding through the curve-heavy route.
Smith was clocked going 63 mph, and while his speed could have been much worse, cops have a strict no-tolerance policy in place due to the fatal history of crashes on the coastal road.
Despite an increase in danger signs reportedly added along PCH earlier this year, speeding continues to be an ongoing problem in the area, with cops finding cars exceeding limits as high as 110 mph along the route — which features tons of twists and turns and teeters on the edges of cliffs.
In October 2023, four young college students were killed after a 22-year-old driver crashed his BMW into them while speeding at a rate of 104 mph.
Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of Smith going just 18 miles over the speed limit. His ticket likely featured a $400 fine, according to Nerdwallet.
Following Friday's speeding incident, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor seemed to continue on with life per usual, as the official trailer for his new Bad Boys 4 movie released on Tuesday, March 26.
The upcoming film, which hits theaters on June 7, is the latest installment of the hit movie franchise featuring Smith and his costar Martin Lawrence.
The highly anticipated motion picture is the first big commercial movie Smith has starred in since stepping back from the spotlight in 2022 after infamously slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Bad Boys 4 additionally features some of Hollywood's hottest and newest stars — including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Loan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish.
"We back in this thang!! @BadBoys: Ride or Die in theaters June 7th!! Y’all aren’t ready for this one 🤜🏾🤛🏾," the King Richard actor captioned a video of the trailer shared to Instagram on Tuesday morning.
Several A-listers such as Nick Cannon and Tony Baker expressed their excitement for the film in the comments section of Smith's post.
"Can’t wait! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Cannon wrote, while Baker admitted, "this looks dope."
TMZ reported Smith receiving a speeding ticket.