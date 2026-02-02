or
Article continues below advertisement
Pusha T Takes Home Grammy Award Days After Being Named in the Epstein Files

composite photo of pusha t and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

The rapper's 2025 album was nominated for five Grammys.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Pusha T didn't let his name appearing in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files stop him from attending the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1.

The 48-year-old rapper — who along with his brother, rapper Malice, make up the hip-hop duo Clipse — hit the red carpet in a bubblegum pink velvet suit.

The stars were nominated for five Grammys for their album Let God Sort Em Out at the 2026 awards. It was revealed prior to the ceremony that they won Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips," which features Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @drearetas/x

Pusha T and brother Malice won the award for Best Rap Performance for 'Chains & Whips.'

What Is Said About Pusha T in the Epstein Files?

image of Pusha T's name was mentioned in the latest batch of files related to the case of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Pusha T's name was mentioned in the latest batch of files related to the case of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, was mentioned in the most recent batch of files related to the case of the late pedophile.

The Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein on Friday, January 30.

While his involvement in Epstein's s-- trafficking ring has not been confirmed, his name was offered in a tip to the FBI, with an anonymous victim claiming he acted as one of her "handlers" when she was allegedly drugged and sexually abused.

Article continues below advertisement

image of A victim claimed Pusha T was one of her 'handlers' when she was drugged and assaulted.
Source: mega

A victim claimed Pusha T was one of her 'handlers' when she was drugged and assaulted.

The victim "attributed the drugging as frequently performed by persons assigned as handlers, whom she described as persons who established friendships with the victims."

She also alleged that at a party in 2007, Thornton and Harvey Weinstein "drugged her before engaging in sexual abuse." Jay-Z's name was also mentioned by the same unnamed woman.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The rapper's name is mentioned alongside Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein.
Source: mega

The rapper's name is mentioned alongside Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein.

People on social media have been commenting on his inclusion in the files.

One person wrote on X, "So Kendrick Lamar tried to call Drake a pdf for 2+ years. Meanwhile Kendrick's best buddies Jay Z and Pusha T are literal pedo rapists hanging with Harvey Weinstein in the Epstein files."

The user was referring to Lamar's hit 2024 song "Not Like Us," which accused Drake of being a pedophile. Drake sued Universal Music Group for defamation, harassment and spreading the "false and malicious narrative" through the promotion and release of the brutal diss track.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Some said Pusha T shouldn't have showed up to the Grammys after being named in the Epstein files.
Source: mega

Some said Pusha T shouldn't have showed up to the Grammys after being named in the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, another use declared, "If The Grammys wanted to prove their credibility then they should be disqualifying Pusha T for being in the Epstein’s files."

A third responded to a clip of the rapper being interviewed on the red carpet, writing, "When is this man gonna address the elephant in the room."

Article continues below advertisement

Pusha T Exposed Drake's Secret Son

image of Pusha T exposed Drake's love child in 2018.
Source: mega

Pusha T exposed Drake's love child in 2018.

Pusha T is also known for revealing the existence of Drake’s secret son amid a rap beef in 2018.

