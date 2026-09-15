Queen Camilla Feels Meghan Markle’s Return to U.K. Has Caused Tension With Royal Family as Source Calls Duchess' Influence on Prince Harry 'Toxic'

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Queen Camilla Will 'Never Forgive' Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince Harry called Queen Camilla 'a villain' in his 2023 memoir.

"It makes her sick to her stomach that Harry and Meghan are now waltzing back as though nothing had ever happened, even after the misery they put everyone through and especially her," an insider told RadarOnline.com on Monday, September 14. "She'll never forgive the awful things Harry said about her, and as far as she's concerned, Meghan is dangerous and a toxic influence who's cast a poisonous spell on Harry to serve her own gain," the source stated.

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Prince Harry Previously Called Queen Camilla 'Dangerous'

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla will 'never forget' the unkind things Prince Harry said about her in his book.

Harry, 42, and the monarch, 79, haven't always had the easiest relationship, with Harry penning a scathing anecdote of his stepmother in his 2023 memoir, Spare. The Invictus Games founder called Camilla "a villain" and "dangerous," and even claimed she leaked stories to the media about himself to boost her own reputation.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to England on August 26

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left The Firm in January 2020.

Meghan and Harry left the royal family in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., in order to make moves to become financially independent. The couple returned to the U.K. on August 26 so their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school. However, the Sussexes pulled out their youngsters after only two days into the school term due to security concerns. The RadarOnline.com insider also noted Camilla issued a final warning to King Charles regarding Harry.

Queen Camilla Is 'Putting on a Good Face' for King Charles

Source: MEGA King Charles is currently suffering with a form of cancer.