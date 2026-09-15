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Queen Camilla Feels Meghan Markle’s Return to U.K. Has Caused Tension With Royal Family as Source Calls Duchess' Influence on Prince Harry 'Toxic'

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Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla reportedly feels Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent U.K. return is causing tension within The Firm.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down back in the U.K. last month and their return reportedly is causing "total chaos within The Firm."

According to a source, Queen Camilla feels the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's comeback has created some heated tension with the royal family.

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Queen Camilla Will 'Never Forgive' Prince Harry

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry called Queen Camilla 'a villain' in his 2023 memoir.

"It makes her sick to her stomach that Harry and Meghan are now waltzing back as though nothing had ever happened, even after the misery they put everyone through and especially her," an insider told RadarOnline.com on Monday, September 14.

"She'll never forgive the awful things Harry said about her, and as far as she's concerned, Meghan is dangerous and a toxic influence who's cast a poisonous spell on Harry to serve her own gain," the source stated.

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Prince Harry Previously Called Queen Camilla 'Dangerous'

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Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla will 'never forget' the unkind things Prince Harry said about her in his book.

Harry, 42, and the monarch, 79, haven't always had the easiest relationship, with Harry penning a scathing anecdote of his stepmother in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

The Invictus Games founder called Camilla "a villain" and "dangerous," and even claimed she leaked stories to the media about himself to boost her own reputation.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to England on August 26

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left The Firm in January 2020.

Meghan and Harry left the royal family in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., in order to make moves to become financially independent.

The couple returned to the U.K. on August 26 so their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school. However, the Sussexes pulled out their youngsters after only two days into the school term due to security concerns.

The RadarOnline.com insider also noted Camilla issued a final warning to King Charles regarding Harry.

Queen Camilla Is 'Putting on a Good Face' for King Charles

image of camilla and Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is currently suffering with a form of cancer.

"She's in no mood to sit back and let this happen without a fight. That's why she issued [the] ultimatum – it's either Harry or her. It's left His Majesty in an awful position. Now he has to choose between his wife and son," the source said.

However, despite Camilla and Harry's strife, the former Duchess of Cornwall is also allegedly willing to put their past differences aside for the sake of Charles, 77.

The sovereign is currently battling a form of cancer, with royal expert Meredith Constant telling Fox News on August 31 how Camilla is "going to go through the motions and put on a good face for her husband as he works on his relationship with his younger son."

"Camilla has weathered far bigger storms than the Sussexes’ 2020 move, or Prince Harry’s book, Spare," she said.

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