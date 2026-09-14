Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show a 'Lack of Tension' in Duchess' Instagram Clip After Controversial U.K. Return, Says Body Language Expert
Sept. 14 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently settled back in the U.K. after living in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years, with the Duchess of Sussex recently sharing a glimpse into their new life across the pond on social media.
According to body language expert, Darren Stanton, Meghan, 45, and the Spare author, 41, exposed their "true feelings" about their move to England in the Instagram clip.
Meghan Markle Shared an Intimate Look at Her Family's U.K. Life on Social Media
The Suits star shared a video online on Sunday, September 13, showing Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, doing an array of fun activities such as fishing, bike-riding and taking walks in the forest.
While speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino recently, Stanton noticed the couple's "natural and unguarded" postures show no obvious "signs of discomfort."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Both Seem 'Chill' to Be Living in England
The Duke of Sussex and the As Ever founder "both seem incredibly chilled and appear to have taken to country life very well," he revealed.
"Meghan’s body language suggests that she feels very comfortable in the environment, while Harry seems completely in his element being back in the lifestyle he grew up with. There’s a real lack of tension in both of them," the expert divulged.
- Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse Inside U.K. Life With Prince Harry and Their 2 Kids Since Surprising Move: Watch
- Meghan Markle Is 'Shell-Shocked' to Be Back in the U.K. While 'Happier' Prince Harry Is 'Thrilled to Be Home,' Source Claims
- 'Hypocrites' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Should 'Stop Broadcasting Their Family Life' Online Amid Calls for Privacy, Royal Expert Says
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince Harry Looked Thrilled to Be Back Home in the U.K.
Elsewhere in the video, a "relaxed" Harry was spotted fishing in a boat and he seemed "genuinely overjoyed to be back home, with a huge, beaming smile throughout."
"There was nothing particularly rigid or controlled about the way he was carrying himself. That’s a good indicator that someone is genuinely enjoying their surroundings rather than simply putting on a performance for the cameras," Stanton noted.
Neither Harry or Meghan showed signals of "stress" as "there’s a real sense of ease between them." According to Stanton, the pair's body language showed they are "happy" to be "settled back in the U.K."
"Harry looks like he is thoroughly enjoying being back in familiar surroundings," he added.
The Sussexes touched down in England on August 26 and are set to stay for a prolonged period of time as Archie and Lilibet are currently attending school in the country. Meghan and Harry's new residence, as well as their kids' school, have not yet been disclosed.
While they are living in England, Meghan and Harry will remain private citizens and will not be undertaking any official royal duties.