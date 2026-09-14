or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show a 'Lack of Tension' in Duchess' Instagram Clip After Controversial U.K. Return, Says Body Language Expert

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to England on August 26.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently settled back in the U.K. after living in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years, with the Duchess of Sussex recently sharing a glimpse into their new life across the pond on social media.

According to body language expert, Darren Stanton, Meghan, 45, and the Spare author, 41, exposed their "true feelings" about their move to England in the Instagram clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Shared an Intimate Look at Her Family's U.K. Life on Social Media

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of meghan and harry
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Meghan Markle shared a glimpse of her family's new life in the U.K. on September 13.

The Suits star shared a video online on Sunday, September 13, showing Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, doing an array of fun activities such as fishing, bike-riding and taking walks in the forest.

While speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino recently, Stanton noticed the couple's "natural and unguarded" postures show no obvious "signs of discomfort."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Both Seem 'Chill' to Be Living in England

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked 'relaxed' her Instagram video.

The Duke of Sussex and the As Ever founder "both seem incredibly chilled and appear to have taken to country life very well," he revealed.

"Meghan’s body language suggests that she feels very comfortable in the environment, while Harry seems completely in his element being back in the lifestyle he grew up with. There’s a real lack of tension in both of them," the expert divulged.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Looked Thrilled to Be Back Home in the U.K.

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry looked 'overjoyed' to be home in the U.K.

Elsewhere in the video, a "relaxed" Harry was spotted fishing in a boat and he seemed "genuinely overjoyed to be back home, with a huge, beaming smile throughout."

"There was nothing particularly rigid or controlled about the way he was carrying himself. That’s a good indicator that someone is genuinely enjoying their surroundings rather than simply putting on a performance for the cameras," Stanton noted.

image of meghan
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. six years ago and moved to Montecito, Calif.

Neither Harry or Meghan showed signals of "stress" as "there’s a real sense of ease between them." According to Stanton, the pair's body language showed they are "happy" to be "settled back in the U.K."

"Harry looks like he is thoroughly enjoying being back in familiar surroundings," he added.

The Sussexes touched down in England on August 26 and are set to stay for a prolonged period of time as Archie and Lilibet are currently attending school in the country. Meghan and Harry's new residence, as well as their kids' school, have not yet been disclosed.

While they are living in England, Meghan and Harry will remain private citizens and will not be undertaking any official royal duties.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.