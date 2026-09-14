Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show a 'Lack of Tension' in Duchess' Instagram Clip After Controversial U.K. Return, Says Body Language Expert

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently settled back in the U.K. after living in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years, with the Duchess of Sussex recently sharing a glimpse into their new life across the pond on social media. According to body language expert, Darren Stanton, Meghan, 45, and the Spare author, 41, exposed their "true feelings" about their move to England in the Instagram clip.

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Meghan Markle Shared an Intimate Look at Her Family's U.K. Life on Social Media

Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Meghan Markle shared a glimpse of her family's new life in the U.K. on September 13.

The Suits star shared a video online on Sunday, September 13, showing Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, doing an array of fun activities such as fishing, bike-riding and taking walks in the forest. While speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino recently, Stanton noticed the couple's "natural and unguarded" postures show no obvious "signs of discomfort."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Both Seem 'Chill' to Be Living in England

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked 'relaxed' her Instagram video.

The Duke of Sussex and the As Ever founder "both seem incredibly chilled and appear to have taken to country life very well," he revealed. "Meghan’s body language suggests that she feels very comfortable in the environment, while Harry seems completely in his element being back in the lifestyle he grew up with. There’s a real lack of tension in both of them," the expert divulged.

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Prince Harry Looked Thrilled to Be Back Home in the U.K.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry looked 'overjoyed' to be home in the U.K.

Elsewhere in the video, a "relaxed" Harry was spotted fishing in a boat and he seemed "genuinely overjoyed to be back home, with a huge, beaming smile throughout." "There was nothing particularly rigid or controlled about the way he was carrying himself. That’s a good indicator that someone is genuinely enjoying their surroundings rather than simply putting on a performance for the cameras," Stanton noted.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. six years ago and moved to Montecito, Calif.