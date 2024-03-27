Queen Camilla Speaks Out About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis for First Time During U.K. Outing
Queen Camilla spoke out about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis for the first time during an outing at the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, March 27.
“I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,” the 76-year-old said.
The Queen Consort was also photographed meeting members of the public and was given a rose at one point. She also held up a sign that read, "Send love to Kate."
As OK! previously reported, on March 22, Kate, 42, who previously made headlines for being MIA, finally told the public what was really going on with her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Since then, it seems like the royal family is rallying around Kate, including her father-in-law King Charles, who is also battling cancer.
- King Charles Traveled From London to Windsor for 'Emotional' Lunch With 'Beloved Daughter' Kate Middleton Hours Before Cancer Announcement
- Sarah Ferguson Commends Kate Middleton for Publicizing Cancer Battle as Duchess of York Recovers From Her Own Diagnosis
- When Did Prince William Find Out About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis? Breaking Down the Timeline
Charles previously praised Kate in his own statement after the news went public.
“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement on Friday, March 22. “Both their Majesties [Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla] will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to a source, the pair have a tight-knit bond. “He’s not a father figure as such — she’s got her own dad to whom she’s absolutely devoted — but you could say the king treats her like the daughter he never had,” an insider claimed. “You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsy.”