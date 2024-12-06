Queen Camilla Says She's Still a 'Little Bit Tired' Following Illness as She Fights to End Domestic Violence
Queen Camilla is slowly returning to public engagements after her chest infection, but the royal isn't letting her health woes get in the way of her commitment to ending domestic abuse.
"I am still a bit tired. It catches up a bit," Camilla told charity representatives at Women's Aid's 50th anniversary on Thursday, December 5.
"She said she was feeling pretty tired and she was on the mend, she was trying to juggle some bits," Alice Liveing revealed after speaking to Camilla.
Despite her low energy level, Camilla gave a passionate speech advocating for women in the U.K. and Commonwealth.
"If you think what's happening now compared to what was happening 50 years ago, you must all be incredibly proud of yourselves," she told attendees. "It's terrible that after 50 years, it still hasn't been eradicated, but we are making progress."
"I have no intention, now that I've started, to stop and I am determined to put an end to this," Camilla added. "We have all got to pull together."
Throughout her royal career, Camilla has been a patron for charities related to ending violence against women.
"Every time another survivor hears a voice it inspires them perhaps to get up and say something themselves," Camilla stated.
Her Majesty later shared she was "inundated with letters" after her ITV documentary, which shed light on the topic, aired.
"It's one of the most isolating and dangerous forms of abuse," Katie Piper, a Women's Aid ambassador and an acid attack survivor who also attended the event, admitted while discussing her own experiences with gender violence.
Globally, women continue to experience ongoing safety threats in their romantic relationships.
"As a woman, you are over three times more likely to be killed by a partner than not wearing a seatbelt, but where are the public safety campaigns for abuse?" the Head of Services at Women's Aid Nikki Bradley discussed.
OK! previoulsy reported Camilla spoke about her concerns while touring Samoa.
"Although they started at the same time, the women finished their side first, as they had labored through the night, while the men slept," Camilla stated. "As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions!"
"But the moral of the proverb is: Women will turn their hands successfully to any task that must be done; and will work hard until it is completed," she continued.
Camilla was vocal about her hopes for the future.
"As we gather to discuss our theme, Advocating for Women and Girls in the Commonwealth," Her Majesty continued. "We have a gigantic task ahead of us, for which we all — male and female — will need the same spirit that inspired those women thatchers."
"It is this: to end domestic and s----- violence across the Commonwealth, now and forever," she stressed.
Attendees were quoted by GB News.