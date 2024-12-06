Queen Camilla Says She's Still a 'Little Bit Tired' Following Illness as She Fights to End Domestic Violence

Despite her low energy level, Camilla gave a passionate speech advocating for women in the U.K. and Commonwealth.

"If you think what's happening now compared to what was happening 50 years ago, you must all be incredibly proud of yourselves," she told attendees. "It's terrible that after 50 years, it still hasn't been eradicated, but we are making progress."

"I have no intention, now that I've started, to stop and I am determined to put an end to this," Camilla added. "We have all got to pull together."