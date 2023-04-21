Queen Consort Camilla's Son Tom Parker Bowles Insists His Mother Married King Charles 'For Love': 'Wasn't Any Sort Of Endgame'
Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles are a pair of lovebirds!
The former's son, Tom Parker Bowles, discussed the relationship between his mother and the king in a recent episode of the "News Agents" podcast, insisting there was no will ill in how they got together.
"I don't care what anyone says, this wasn't any sort of endgame. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," the devoted son insisted.
Camilla and Charles first met in 1970 at a polo match and quickly became close. The 74-year-old then married Princess Diana in 1981, but Charles admitted in 1994 that he was having an affair with Camilla, leading to the couple’s divorce in 1996.
Tom commented on his view of the romance just two weeks before his mother will be crowned alongside her lover at their long-anticipated coronation ceremony. His recent statement seems to be pointed at Prince Harry’s memoir claims that Camilla is a “villain” who leaked stories to the press to "rehabilitate her image."
The podcast host then asked Tom if the royal family experienced "panic" as to whether Harry and Meghan Markle would attend the coronation.
"That has nothing to do with me at all," he replied. "I think anyone would be anxious in an occasion of this sort of importance."
"I'd be terrified if I had to walk up wearing ancient robes. She's tough but she's 75, and it's tough to do it. But she's never complained, she'll just get on and do it," he said, commending his mother.
Tom’s son Freddy, 13, will also be included in the ceremony as one of his grandmother’s pages of honor.
"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be," the 48-year-old said. "I don't think he has any sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football, Spurs supporter."
"There are a lot of rehearsals that are going to happen before and he is doing it with his cousins — his two best mates — and another second cousin, so they all know each other," Tom added about planning for the event.
The oldest child of Camilla admitted his role in the celebration will be small, noting he will not be present on the balcony. "We're just there to support our mother," he said.