Queen Camilla Is Trying Her Best to 'Hold Back the King' as He Juggles Royal Duties and His Cancer Treatment
King Charles, who is battling cancer, returned to royal duties on Monday, April 22, but royal experts think Queen Camilla wants him to slowly get back into the swing of things as he undergoes treatment.
According to Jennie Bond, Camilla is trying to "hold back the King" after he drastically "ramped up" his royal duties.
Charles recently attended a gathering celebrating Prince William becoming the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps and hosted a garden party, but Bond noted that his appearance came with restrictions.
"They said he'd be carrying out two or three engagements every week. It's at least that now," Bond shared.
"Most of them don't last too long, so they are probably not too tiring," she continued. "There he was yesterday with his son at the ceremony, the handing over and the garden party, as you say."
Along with balancing his schedule, His Majesty will attend engagements with a certain amount of guests.
"So yes, he's being seen in public as much as he possibly can, but there are slight amendments today," Bond noted. "There were about 50 people at the investiture. Normally there'd be 60 or 70."
"Perhaps it was sort of ten, 15 minutes, maybe half an hour shorter than usual. So the doctors I think are monitoring it closely and whispering in his ear, don't get too exhausted," she added.
Throughout Charles' cancer battle, Camilla has been by his side and continues to support her husband.
"We know that Camilla is trying to hold him back a little bit, but we're told he's a bit like a caged lion," Bond stated. "He wants to get out there, he enjoys it. I mean, he really thoroughly seemed to be enjoying the investiture."
As Charles and Kate Middleton focus on their health, William and Camilla have taken on additional responsibilities in order to help out. OK! previously reported a source shared that William is concerned about his dad's workload.
“He has been frustrated because there is still so much he wants to achieve,” a source said when asked about Charles' reign. "He holds himself to very high standards of public service and genuinely feels he’s letting people and organizations down if he’s not out there doing all those public bits of his formal role."
In February, Charles took a step back from the spotlight to focus on his health, leaving William and Queen Camilla to take over his public duties temporarily.
“He’s a bloody caged lion, driving everyone round the twist if he’s stuck at home," they added.
A royal staffer revealed that Charles’ diary “will be carefully calibrated with enough downtime so that it is not too draining.”
“Some people might think he is trying to pedal twice as hard because he is conscious that time is running ahead of him, but he’s like that anyway," the aide continued. "His downtime away from public life has been used productively, enabling him to keep thinking about the things he wants to get on with."