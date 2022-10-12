Prince Harry 'Understands There Is No Way Back' Into The Royal Family Once Memoir Is Released
Prince Harry announced he would be working on an upcoming tome about his life, but it has yet to be released into the world — and author Tina Brown seems to know why.
"They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it," the expert said at an event. "If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day."
"The window is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book," she added.
As OK! previously reported, the royal family is nervous for what's to come if and when the book is released.
"I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way," author Tom Bower shared. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales."
"I think it was pretty good to go, but they will make it juicer with the truth about what was happening during the funeral," Bower told The Royal Observer. "He may go into his meetings with Charles, Kate, William and why they weren't invited to the reception. They were deliberately disinvited from the party with President Joe Biden, which was a great snub to them."
"Meghan and Harry would be able to destroy the monarch, and they'll make life difficult," he continued. "It will be interesting to see how Charles handles the problems next year, but they've gone through so much with Prince Andrew and everything else. Harry can only make it worse, but they will still survive."
