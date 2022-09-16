Overcome With Emotion: David Beckham Weeps While Saying Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth II

“My best friend's Mum has been directly in front of him the whole time and he’s been queueing so far for ten hours just like her,” a fellow citizen Tweeted about seeing the Hollywood hunk. “My friends Mum says he joined the queue at about 2 am. He’s bought the people around him donuts," another added.

“Without being all ‘Wah, it’s actually hard to be a celebrity,’ for David Beckham to come alone, and queue for ten hours, when everyone would recognise him, is pretty ballsy. GOLDENBALLSY," an additional user wrote. “I love that he did this, and didn’t choose the sleb fast track,” one penned.