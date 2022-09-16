Overcome With Emotion: David Beckham Weeps While Saying Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth II
David Beckham's emotions got the best of him while saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. After waiting his turn in line for close to twelve hours, the former soccer player teared up and buried his face in his hands as he bid farewell to Her Majesty inside Westminster Hall in London.
According to eyewitnesses Beckham got in line at 2:00 a.m., sans his wife Victoria Beckham and their brood, along with other mourners to pay their respects to the Queen.
“My best friend's Mum has been directly in front of him the whole time and he’s been queueing so far for ten hours just like her,” a fellow citizen Tweeted about seeing the Hollywood hunk. “My friends Mum says he joined the queue at about 2 am. He’s bought the people around him donuts," another added.
“Without being all ‘Wah, it’s actually hard to be a celebrity,’ for David Beckham to come alone, and queue for ten hours, when everyone would recognise him, is pretty ballsy. GOLDENBALLSY," an additional user wrote. “I love that he did this, and didn’t choose the sleb fast track,” one penned.
Fellow mourners disclosed that Beckham, who was dressed in a black suit and a black flat cap, “agreed to have pictures once he has paid his respects to Her Majesty.”
On Friday, September 9, the father of four shared a tribute to the former head of state on Instagram alongside a vintage photo of her.
"How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world," he penned. "How much she inspired us with her leadership."
"How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…," Beckham concluded.
Page Six obtained the photos of Beckham crying while saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.