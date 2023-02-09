Holier Than Thou? Social Media Pokes Fun At King Charles For Wearing Ripped Sock To Historic Mosque
It turns out members of the monarchy are more relatable than you'd think.
On Wednesday, February 8, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla swung by a landmark mosque in London, and when it came time to take off their footwear, it was revealed the father-of-two had a small hole in his black sock!
The photos from the outing went viral on social media, with one person writing on Twitter, "King Charles is truly one of us! Most of us have at least one pair of socks with a hole."
"What's funny about that is the royal family men have some of the best tailors in the world," noted another Twitter user.
"All of that public funding and he can’t afford socks without holes in them? How relatable," added a third, "He’s just like us — even if he does have a servant to put toothpaste on his toothbrush."
The rest of his outfit was perfectly intact, wearing a black coat over a navy suit and white button-down shirt, which he accented with a pale patterned tie. Camilla donned a long white coat in addition to black gloves and tall black boots, and after greeting the crowd, she put on a white headscarf as they approached the mosque.
The newly appointed king and his wife have continued to roll with the punches in the wake of Prince Harry releasing his shocking memoir, Spare, where he accused the spouses' team of planting negative stories about Harry and his brother.
Not a single member of the royal family has publicly reacted to the bestselling book, though as OK! reported, several royal experts believe there's a good chance Charles will still invite Harry and Meghan Markle to his May coronation.
"I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said to a news outlet. "I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day."
"King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry," biographer Angela Levin pointed out in a separate interview. "He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son."
Entertainment Tonight shared photos of Charles' sock.