Inside The ‘London Bridge’ Protocol: Here's What Will Happen On The Day Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement revealing that doctors are “concerned” for Queen Elizabeth II’s health, it seems the monarch’s family, as well as the nation as a whole, is bracing itself for the worst.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE RELEASES RARE HEALTH UPDATE ON QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Several members of the royal family are reportedly rushing to the Queen’s side as she “remains under medical supervision" at the Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, including her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as her son, heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.