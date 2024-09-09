Queen Elizabeth 'Would Be Devastated' Over Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud: 'It Would Break Her Heart'
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has deteriorated in recent years, but one royal staffer claims Queen Elizabeth would want her grandsons to reconcile.
"The Queen would be devastated, there's no two ways about it," former royal butler Grant Harrold told GB News.
"Part of me, although it's a terrible thing to say, I'm kind of glad in some ways that she's not here to see this, because this would absolutely break her heart," Harrold shared.
The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales both attended Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but insiders claimed the siblings failed to end their feud while grieving their uncle.
"Family was everything to her, which is why she used to always be very strict about the family being together for Christmas and Easter and big events and occasions," Harrold stated. "It was always said that she was upset if the family weren't together."
In Spare, Harry threw digs at William's appearance and painted the future king as violent, but Harrold wants to see the pair mend things.
"I absolutely think is true, and I think the breakdown in the relationship between her grandchildren would deeply upset her," Harrold noted. "I still hope that time is a healer, and I'm not saying that Harry will return to royal duties, but I'm hoping for the family's sake that things will eventually go back to some sort of normality."
"I'm sure wherever the Queen is, she'll be hoping and praying for the same," he added.
- Queen Elizabeth's Last Struggle: How Prince Harry Acted 'Appallingly' During Monarch's Final Years Revealed
- Prince Harry's Royal Reckoning: Exposed Secret Letter Suggests King Edward VIII-Style Exile Imminent for Rebel Duke and Meghan Markle
- Prince Harry's 'Real' Reason for Publicizing Royal Family Secrets Finally Revealed
OK! previously reported a source said William has "written Harry out of his script."
Despite Spare revealing family secrets, Harry expressed that he hoped to have William and King Charles in his life, but things remain tense between the duke and his loved ones.
"They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle," a source stated. "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged."
Initially, there were reports of Harry planning to skip Fellowes' memorial to avoid "royal family drama," but he ended up traveling to the U.K. to be there for his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes.
"A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back to back," they shared. "When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed William and Harry chose not to chat during their brief reunion.
"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," Fordwich told an outlet. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While at the event, the princes were focused on honoring Princess Diana's brother-in-law instead of each other.
"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."