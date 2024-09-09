Queen Elizabeth 'Would Be Devastated' Over Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud: 'It Would Break Her Heart'

A former staffer claimed Queen Elizabeth would 'pray' for Prince William and Prince Harry to reconcile.

Prince William and Prince Harry 's relationship has deteriorated in recent years, but one royal staffer claims Queen Elizabeth would want her grandsons to reconcile.

"The Queen would be devastated, there's no two ways about it," former royal butler Grant Harrold told GB News.

"Part of me, although it's a terrible thing to say, I'm kind of glad in some ways that she's not here to see this, because this would absolutely break her heart," Harrold shared.