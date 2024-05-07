Kate Middleton Could 'Heal the Rift Between' Prince Harry and Prince William During Duke’s U.K. Visit
Prince Harry will return to the U.K. on Wednesday, May 8, but experts wonder if Kate Middleton and Prince William will speak to him during his trip.
"The time must be right, and it not right now," Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
"William has enough going on and doesn't need the stress," she explained. "But he might realize Harry will want to see Kate after her cancer diagnosis as they were once so close."
In March, Kate announced she was diagnosed with cancer, leading to her condition likely preventing her from making time for Harry.
"It remains to be seen if Kate is willing and able to face up to it," Seward noted. "Does she have the energy to begin to try and heal the rift between the brothers or will she prefer to remain in the background?"
A source previously told an outlet that the Princess of Wales “feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious," adding, "She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”
Kate returned to Instagram on Friday, March 22, to update the public on her health after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to Instagram. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Despite the tension between them, Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement in support of the future queen.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Sussexes shared.
Seward spoke to The Mirror.
Insiders spoke to Us Weekly.