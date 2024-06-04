Queen Elizabeth Was 'Sent Over the Edge' After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friends Spoke to the Press
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in 2021, but the youngster's name caused controversy due to the couple using Queen Elizabeth's nickname.
Aside from her title, reports flew after her birth that the monarch saw the youngster via FaceTime, but a royal insider claimed the accusation bothered Her Majesty.
"They were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," a source told an outlet in 2021.
Shortly after the article was published, a source close to the Windsors highlighted a different perspective.
"No video call has taken place. Friends of the Sussexes appear to have given misleading briefings to journalists about what the Queen had said and that took the whole thing over the edge," the separate source clarified. "This is about whether or not what is being reported is an accurate version of what actually happened," they added.
OK! previously reported a royal correspondent claimed the queen didn't cosign the epithet.
“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked,'” BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond tweeted back in 2021.
“It will have likely been a call saying that she’s arrived and we’d plan to name her after you — it’s not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed," an insider said.
An insider later stated that the Sussexes discussed the designation with the queen.
“Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the queen to use the name Lilibet,” a source told Us Weekly.
When the 3-year-old was born, Harry and Meghan celebrated the news with their fans.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," the pair said in a statement. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they continued.
In their statement, they confirmed Elizabeth knew about Lilibet's arrival.
“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a spokesperson said.
Despite their rift, Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulated the Sussexes.
“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie," the pair said in a statement.
A Sussex insider spoke to People.
The royal insider spoke to Daily Mail.