Prince Harry May Be Fast Tracking Memoir's Release For November Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

"It's extraordinary. But on the other hand it fits the bill, because Harry and Meghan's finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix," Bower noted. "And also, I think they are convinced they're in the right and they want to get their own back."

However, despite these claims, Penguin Random House made clear that all of the proceeds from Prince Harry's tell-all will go to charity rather than his own pockets.

Meanwhile, an insider countered the update, telling the outlet, "Harry’s book will be delayed."