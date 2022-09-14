Prince Harry May Be Fast Tracking Memoir's Release For November Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince Harry is not letting Queen Elizabeth II's death stop him from releasing his bombshell memoir. According to Radar, the royal has been adamant about his book being released in November despite having to now add in chapters about Her Majesty's death.
"I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November," Meghan Markle biographer Tom Bower revealed in a Tuesday, September 13, interview. "Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don't publish it will be a breach of contract. That's what I'm told."
PRINCE WILLIAM GRIEVES THE LOSS OF HIS BELOVED GRANDMOTHER IN HEARTFELT STATEMENT AS THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL DATE & DETAILS ARE REVEALED
"It's extraordinary. But on the other hand it fits the bill, because Harry and Meghan's finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix," Bower noted. "And also, I think they are convinced they're in the right and they want to get their own back."
However, despite these claims, Penguin Random House made clear that all of the proceeds from Prince Harry's tell-all will go to charity rather than his own pockets.
Meanwhile, an insider countered the update, telling the outlet, "Harry’s book will be delayed."
QUEEN ELIZABETH DIED FAITHFULLY LIVING BY HER LATE HUSBAND'S MANTRA 'JUST GET ON WITH IT'
“They don’t want the book to be out of date before it’s even published,” a source close to the royal claimed. “It will also give Harry a chance to reflect on his thoughts about his father. Charles is now the King, and the person to determine if his children will be HRH.”
The father-of-two signed the $20 million book deal in 2021, though there's sure to be pushback from members of his family. “Any statements or claim that is deemed to be misleading or false will no longer be met with silence,” the insider said of the potential contents of the memoir.
“It was a mistake to turn the other cheek after the Oprah interview, that will not happen again," added the source. "Harry needs to know that he is entitled to his own feelings but not his own facts."