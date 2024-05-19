Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Not Comfortable' When King Charles Stepped in to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle, Book Claims
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s real opinions on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding have been revealed six years after the couple tied the knot.
In royal biographer Ingrid Seward’s book, My Mother and I, she dished on how the 96-year-old monarch — who passed away in September 2022 — felt about the untraditional aspects of the actress’ big day.
"The Queen was not comfortable with the Prince of Wales standing in for Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and was similarly concerned about a 96-year-old Prince Philip walking down the aisle without a stick, having had a hip replacement only five weeks before," the author penned, referencing how King Charles walked the Suits alum down the aisle after her dad could not attend the celebration due to a health scare.
It was also later revealed that Harry had to ask the now-monarch to step in.
"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you,'" the 39-year-old said in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.
Despite Harry’s remarks in the film, author Robert Hardman claimed Meghan did not seem to want to walk with Charles.
"'Can we meet halfway?'” the controversial royal allegedly asked. “Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own."
Elsewhere in Sewards’ book, she claimed Elizabeth also had an issue with Meghan’s wedding dress.
"Lady Elizabeth told me that the Queen had made only one remark to her about Meghan and Harry's wedding, which was that the bride's Givenchy wedding gown was 'too white'. In the monarch's view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal," the expert penned.
Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, about two years after their romance began. In 2020, the couple decided to leave the royal family and move to California. The duo have since became controversial figures as they have repeatedly slandered the famous brood in the media.
As OK! previously reported, because of their past, former royal butler Grant Harrold claimed the institution will likely not acknowledge the pair’s wedding anniversary.
"Typically, the royal family do acknowledge wedding anniversaries, we usually see social media posts so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens this year. If they don’t, once again it goes to show the ongoing division," he said. "If it does happen, then I see that as an olive branch."