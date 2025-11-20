Queen Elizabeth Thought Sarah Ferguson Was 'Remorseless' After Selling Royal Family's 'Secrets' to 'Make a Quick Buck': Source

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth apparently wasn't a fan of former Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The late monarchy allegedly referred to her second son's former spouse as "The Duchess of Deceit" following Ferguson's infamous 2010 "cash for access" scandal, a top palace source spilled to Andrew Lownie's "The Lownie Report" in a bombshell Substack post uploaded on Thursday, November 20.

Sarah Ferguson Was Caught Offering Royal Information for Loads of Cash

15 years ago, Ferguson was caught by undercover News of the World reporter Mazher Mahmood — who posed as a businessman — offering information about her ex-husband in exchange for a briefcase containing a downpayment of more than $52,000 worth of cash. The former Duchess of York could be heard telling Mahmood on tape: "I can open any door you want, and I will for you. Look after me and he’ll look after you... you'll get it back tenfold."

Ferguson was also secretly filmed by News of the World offering access to her ex-husband, now ordered to go by the name Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, for over $654,000. Her Majesty was outraged after the scandal was exposed, with the palace source telling Lownie no one had ever seen Queen Elizabeth so angry.

Sarah Ferguson's 'Cash for Access' Scandal Was 'Calculated,' Says Source

"Sarah's misconduct left everlasting interpersonal consequences between herself and Her Majesty," the insider spilled. "The Queen described Sarah as the type of person who was beyond experiencing guilt, shame, or regret for her terrible actions because all she cared about was herself and nobody else. The Queen said Sarah was 'remorseless'." According to the confidant, Ferguson's bribes weren't a one time incident. "She sold access to the Royal Family and secrets of the Royal Family…to make a quick buck. It was an utter betrayal of the trust placed in her. It was all calculated to prioritize her own personal interests," the source claimed.

