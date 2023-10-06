Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can’t Handle the 'Rough and Tumble World of Politics'

OK! previously reported Nick Bullen was told by an anonymous source that Meghan was hoping to get on the ballot.

"I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions," Bullen shared in an interview. "I think that is absolutely an ambition for her."

Bullen later speculated that the Sussexes would take a step back from their joint company to make space for their individual goals.

"And I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane," he explained. "Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."