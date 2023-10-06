Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can’t Handle the 'Rough and Tumble World of Politics'
Meghan Markle has been vocal about her feminist values and her more left-leaning beliefs, but some critics wonder if she can handle the realities of working on Capitol Hill.
Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex has been honest about how tough it was to be part of the royal family, but working in government affairs could be harsher and less glamorous than living behind palace gates.
Richard Palmer talked about the probability of the world seeing the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, pivoting into civil service.
"I said on social media, a quick tweet, that I've always found it difficult to believe partly because she and [Prince] Harry have proved to be so thin-skinned in handling the scrutiny [and] criticism that goes with being a member of the royal family," the expert said.
"I'm just not sure whether the rough and tumble world of politics is for either of them," Palmer added.
OK! previously reported Nick Bullen was told by an anonymous source that Meghan was hoping to get on the ballot.
"I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions," Bullen shared in an interview. "I think that is absolutely an ambition for her."
Bullen later speculated that the Sussexes would take a step back from their joint company to make space for their individual goals.
"And I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane," he explained. "Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."
Although there's curiosity surrounding Meghan's potential as a leader, some experts think it's inappropriate that she continues to use her British royal status to influence American diplomacy.
Pauline Maclaran criticized Meghan for referring to herself as a duchess when she wrote letters to legislators.
"When she was lobbying for parental leave she used her Duchess of Sussex title and I don't think that was an appropriate move," the educator told an outlet. "To me that indicates she doesn't quite know where she is. She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the U.S., using a title is really rather ridiculous."
"It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps," she added.
Maclaran later suggested that Meghan focus on the accomplishments she made independent of the crown.
"She could have said she was co-founder of Archewell or an actress," she shared. "The royal title still seems to contribute to her sense of self and identity.
"I think it shows she hasn't got a clear direction," Maclaran concluded.
Ingrid Seward shared a similar sentiment as the professor.
"Maybe I'm a bit old-fashioned but I really don't think a duchess who's married to the King's son should be going around promoting goods," Seward said in an interview. "I mean, everything she wears she's been given and she expects that and working princesses and duchesses would never do that."
"I'm actually now of the opinion and I never have been before that if she wants to do that, regenerate her lifestyle blog, she really should give up her title and just be Meghan Markle and forget the Duchess of Sussex and leave Harry well out of it," Seward noted.
Palmer spoke on the Daily Express' "Royal Round Up."