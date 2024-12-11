Queen Elizabeth Wore Her Coronation Crown During King Charles' Bath Time
Queen Elizabeth began to prepare King Charles for his future very early in life through a unique nighttime routine.
"I remember it all so well then, because I remember my sister and I had bath time in the evening," Charles told Canadian visitors while reflecting on his 2023 coronation.
"My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practice," Charles continued. "You have to get used to how heavy [the crown] is."
Charles looked back on his time with his mother fondly, as she had a great impact on his life and reign.
"I've never forgotten, I can still remember it vividly," he told guests in the documentary Coronation Girls. "It is very important to wear it for a certain amount of time, because you get used to it then."
"But the big one that you're crowned with, the St Edward's Crown, it weighs five pounds," Charles revealed. "It is much heavier and taller, so there's always that feeling of feeling slightly anxious, in case it wobbles. You have to carry it, you have to look straight ahead."
In Charles' first speech as sovereign, he celebrated his mother's legacy.
"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," Charles said after ascending to the throne in 2022. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."
"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," he continued. "That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, as she quickly transitioned into her role when her father passed away in 1952.
"In 1947, on her twenty-first birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples," the former Prince of Wales shared.
"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty," he stressed. "Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."
Elizabeth will be remembered for her commitment to the U.K. and Commonwealth.
"In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations," Charles shared. "The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign."
Charles was quoted by BBC.