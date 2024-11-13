or
Rachael Ray Says She Got 'Bashed' for Not Having Kids With Husband John Cusimano

Rachael Ray opened up about the criticism she faced for choosing not to have kids with John Cusimano.

Nov. 13 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Rachael Ray is unapologetic about choosing to remain child-free with her husband, John Cusimano.

During an episode of her "I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead" podcast on Tuesday, November 12, the 56-year-old was joined by celebrity trainer Bob Harper, where the two discussed their shared decision not to grow their family.

“I choose never to have children. God love all the people that have kids,” Harper shared.

Rachael Ray has chosen not to have children.

Ray agreed, adding, “Me too! And boy, did I get bashed for it over the decades.”

The Biggest Loser coach, who publicly came out as gay in 2013, shared that he grew up in an era when “it was very uncommon for queer people to have kids,” leading him to pour “all that kind of unconditional love” into his pets.

“What my dogs teach me on a daily basis is that unconditional love,” he continued.

The 30 Minute Meals star emphasized the positive impact that furry companions have had on Harper.

Bob Harper's heart attack in 2017 forced him to rethink his approach to fitness.

“I’ve seen you with your dogs. I’ve known you [for] a long time. And it’s just such a beautiful circle of love, to see you with them. … It just brings you a ray of light,” she shared.

Ray expressed that pets are the best because they "never talk back" and "always want to hug" her, even during her "dark days."

“For me, if I have the absolute worst day or I’m sick as a dog … the thing that makes me feel best is to go home and literally climb into bed under a blanket with my dog,” she stated.

The Iron Chef America alum sometimes “judges people a little bit if they don’t have dogs in their home.”

The couple adopted Bella Boo Blue in 2020.

“It just makes you happier and better, and you have all this love in your life all the time, no matter what,” she continued.

The TV host and Cusimano share a pup named Bella Boo Blue, whom they adopted in 2020 after the death of their other dog.

“Our beloved Isaboo passed today in her backyard in the sun in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. In our arms. Peacefully,” Ray wrote on Instagram at that time.

Over the years, Ray has been open about her decision not to have kids, explaining her career took center stage.

The duo tied the knot almost 25 years ago.

"I work too much to be an appropriate parent," she admitted in an interview with People in 2007. "I feel like a bad mom to my dog some days because I'm just not here enough. I just feel like I would do a bad job if I took the time to literally give birth to a kid right now and try and juggle everything I'm doing."

Instead of focusing on children, Ray and her husband, who married in 2005, dedicate themselves to making a positive impact on society in their own way.

"I love my husband, John, and John works with me and has built our business and our brand together, but we agreed in concept about service to community, service to the world, service to animals, to children," Ray said.

