Rachael Ray Fans Concerned as New Viral Video Shows Her 'Slurred Speech': 'Is She OK?'
Rachael Ray has fans talking — and not just about her recipes.
In a now-viral video, the beloved TV chef got personal while sharing a heartfelt Mother’s Day message on Instagram, but what really grabbed people's attention was that she appeared to slur her words.
“When I lived in New York as a very young woman, I was very, very poor,” Ray began in the clip. “I didn’t want to bother my mother. I didn’t want her to feel scared for me. So I would never ask for money. And I didn’t have any.”
The moment was meant to be a sweet throwback, as she opened up about her early days before making it big. Ray, now 56, also looked back on the launch of her hit show, $40 a Day, which first aired in 2002.
“And that was my budget for a whole week. I would buy a week’s food, and I only had $40,” she explained.
Even with those tough beginnings, she made it clear she holds no regrets.
“I’m deeply thankful for it,” she added. “It’s made my life what it is.”
While her message was moving, fans couldn't help but zero in on her delivery.
“Rachel. Are you okay? You don’t look well,” one person asked, while another wrote, “I hope she’s OK.”
“I don’t recognize Rachel 😮,” a third chimed in, while someone else suggested, “She's having some health issues. Hopefully, people will understand and show her grace as she goes through it.”
Others, though, were quick to defend her.
“Thank you for sharing your story ❤️🔥👏,” one fan wrote.
“Such a beautiful message that Rachel is sharing ❤️,” another said.
“Thank you, Rachel, I’ve made so many of your 30-minute meals for my family,” one follower added as they gushed over the star.
This isn’t the first time her speech has sparked concern. Back in September 2024, viewers noticed something similar when she posted a cooking video as part of her Rachael Ray in Tuscany series.
In that clip, she made Tony Bennett’s favorite dish and recalled the time the late singer came over for dinner and slipped on her kitchen floor.
She later opened up even more on her “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” podcast.
“I’m a homemaker. I love chores. I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day, I’m always writing something, but I really like chores,” she shared.
“I like what people consider physical work,” she continued. “I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood. I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t been doing that in a while.”