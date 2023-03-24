Rachel Bilson Blames Herself For Failure To Orgasm After Appearing To Shade Exes With Past Remarks
Rachel Bilson is putting the blame on herself for her past inability to orgasm.
After recently revealing she didn't climax during intercourse until the age of 38, the actress set the record straight — confirming it was not any of her now-exes' fault.
"It has nothing to do with any partner,” she said on "The Nick Viall Files" podcast Thursday, March 23. "It had to do with me knowing my body."
Referring to her past interview with Whitney Cummings earlier this month, where she made the initial remark, Bilson explained she simply offered that detail about her sex life as a way to contribute to the conversation after the comedian revealed she didn't orgasm until going off birth control at 40.
"I just jumped on that and I was like, ‘When I was older I was able to do that too," Bilson told host Nick Viall, clarifying that she was not trying to shade any of her former flames, including Bill Hader and Hayden Christensen — with whom she shares 8-year-old Biar Rose.
Bilson continued, "Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that," as Viall — who she was rumored to be linked to in 2019 — chimed in, "We’re not shaming any exes."
“Or giving a trophy to any other exes,” The O.C. actress quipped back. “Nobody was involved other than myself.”
The now-41-year-old — who most recently sparked dating rumors with artist Zac La Roc —has been candid about her sex life in the past, as she spilled on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022 that she was currently having great “missionary” sex with her partner.
Bilson also offered stellar reviews about her ex Hader after they split in 2020, boasting in August 2022 during a podcast appearance that what she missed the most about the Saturday Night Live alum was his "big d**k."
Bilson has been open about the intimate parts of her life on her podcast, "Broad Ideas," explaining that she doesn't shy away from NSFW matters because there are so many people looking for a safe place to talk about topics deemed taboo.
"What's better than to have a support system, or feel like you're being heard and having a space to do so? And for me, it just felt like the timing was right," she said while joined by Cummings earlier in March of why she made her podcast. "I think people are craving authenticity."