Rachel Bilson Admits She Refuses to Fake A Climax
Rachel Bilson isn't holding back from sharing her thoughts on the intimate details of her sex life.
During the Monday, June 12, episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, The O.C. alum confessed she's "never" faked an orgasm with a partner — but is now left wondering whether her refusal to do so makes her an "a**hole."
“I’m like, ‘Am I an a**hole?’” she questioned, explaining that she will "start to go into that people-pleasing thing."
"Like, am I just a d**k because I never gave [my partners] that?" wondered Bilson. "It goes against my whole nature of being a people-pleaser and putting the dude first."
Bilson, who shares a daughter with ex Hayden Christensen, also re-brought up the fact that it took her a "very long time" to have her first orgasm from penetrative sex.
“And then it finally happened,” remembered Bilson, “and it was like, 'OK, the floodgates have opened.'”
Continued the brunette beauty: “People put that kind of orgasm on a pedestal because it’s so much harder to achieve. Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position. … It’s [about] learning your body.”
- Rachel Bilson Blames Herself For Failure To Orgasm After Appearing To Shade Exes With Past Remarks
- Rachel Bilson Confesses She First Orgasmed From Sex At 38 Years Old: 'Isn't That Crazy?'
- 'The O.C' Star Rachel Bilson Granted Restraining Order From Violent & Delusional Stalker Who Claims She's 'Pregnant With His Child'
Bilson made similar remarks back in March while talking on the "The Nick Viall Files" podcast.
"It has nothing to do with any partner,” she told the host after revealing she didn't climax during intercourse until the age of 38.
"We’re not shaming any exes," the Hart of Dixie alum clarified after making the initial confession on Whitney Cummings' podcast earlier that month. “Or giving a trophy to any other exes."
The now-41-year-old concluded: “Nobody was involved other than myself.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Bilson continues to be candid about her sex life, she recently revealed her declarations once cost her a job.
“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way,” she said on "Broad Ideas" after confessing on a May episode of another podcast that she prefers the missionary position because she wants to be “f***ing manhandled,” per People.
“A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," she shared.