Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy 'Admires' Erika Kirk for 'Moving Forward' With Late Husband Charlie's 'Message' Despite Mounting Backlash
May 20 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
While Erika Kirk has received endless backlash for how often she's been in the spotlight after husband Charlie Kirk's September 2025 murder, Fox News star Rachel Campos-Duffy thinks the widow has done a great job "moving forward" after the tragedy.
Campos-Duffy didn't hesitate to praise Erika in a new interview, where she also raved over the latter writing the foreword to her book — a job originally meant for the late right-wing political activist.
Rachel noted it must be "so difficult" for Erika to get through the day without Charlie.
"It’s tragic enough if you have a spouse or the father of your children die in a car accident, but to have them executed on a college campus, doing peaceful, friendly debate with college students — really in the spirit of debate that our country has always encouraged and embraced — it’s just so shocking and violent," she spilled.
Rachel Campos-Duffy Shares Admiration for Erika Kirk
"I admire the way she’s continued to move forward," the TV star, 54, expressed. "She continues to try to carry that message of patriotism and love for America, and certainly her faith to it all. I mean, since the first day after this happened, I think it was difficult not to notice that [faith] was indeed what was carrying her."
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The Widow Wrote a Foreword for the TV Star's Book
Rachel gushed she was "really honored" that the former pageant queen, 37, agreed to write something for her book.
"What’s really touching is even just the first lines, she says, ‘Charlie never got to see America turn 250 and some days that thought still settles heavy to my heart,'" Campos-Duffy shared. "She just talks about how much he would have loved all the celebrations that are happening around this anniversary, and his love for the country. … Erika did an amazing job."
Inside the Backlash Over Erika Kirk
As OK! reported, Erika took over the CEO role of her husband's Turning Point USA organization and has been appearing at their events in glam outfits. She's also been present for White House engagements and has been accused of milking the limelight instead of privately grieving.
Others feel she's spending too much time in the spotlight and not enough with her and Charlie's two kids, who some said she uses as props.
The mom-of-two addressed the hate in an odd video in April, stating, "Every morning I wake up to another headline lying about me." She went on to call out people for "dehumanizing" her amid the tragedy.