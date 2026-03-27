Meghan McCain Defends Erika Kirk Against 'Evil' Critics: 'Why Are You All Doing This to Her?'
March 27 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Meghan McCain is confused why Erika Kirk is subject to so much hate online.
Taking to X on Friday morning, March 27, the daughter of late Senator John McCain slammed critics of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk's widow.
"I do not understand why Erika Kirk — who saw her husband get brutally assassinated on live television is a target of such evil and cruelty," Meghan, 41, wrote. "Why are you all doing this to her? Have she and her children not suffered enough?"
"Some of you were literally birthed in h---," she added.
Charlie was shot dead during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. He was 31.
Erika, 37, has come under intense public scrutiny since the conservative media personality's death, with many branding her behavior in the wake of his passing bizarre.
Why Do So Many Hate Erika Kirk?
Critics, including controversial political pundit Candace Owens, have expressed disapproval that the mom-of-two took over as CEO of Charlie's youth political nonprofit, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), practically overnight.
Many have also found fault with Erika making countless public appearances, accusing her of seemingly reveling in the spotlight as she's stepped into her husband's shoes.
Some have pointed to her beauty queen and reality television past before she married Charlie in 2021, claiming she doesn't care that her husband has died because she loves the fame it's brought.
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Candace Owens Believes Erika Kirk Is a Liar
Candace, 36, even recently debuted a new investigative series into the widow.
The podcast host — who has been peddling unfounded conspiracy theories about Charlie's death for months — has repeatedly insisted "something is not right" with the former beauty pageant queen and claimed she's "lying" about various things.
While some have labeled Candace "creepy and exploitative" by some, others agree something is off about Erika — who notably boasted about TPUSA sales in a meeting just days after the fatal shooting.
'This Is Not a Business Card Opportunity'
Earlier this month, Erika responded to critics asking why she's running her slain husband's nonprofit instead of staying at home with their young children.
"I did not see my life being like this," she said in a video posted to the official TPUSA X account on March 4. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."
The CEO went on to address those who suggest she simply loves the status and spotlight, declaring, "This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in."