Meghan McCain Defends Erika Kirk Against 'Evil' Critics: 'Why Are You All Doing This to Her?'

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Meghan McCain is confused why Erika Kirk is subject to so much hate online. Taking to X on Friday morning, March 27, the daughter of late Senator John McCain slammed critics of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk's widow. "I do not understand why Erika Kirk — who saw her husband get brutally assassinated on live television is a target of such evil and cruelty," Meghan, 41, wrote. "Why are you all doing this to her? Have she and her children not suffered enough?"

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Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and two children.

"Some of you were literally birthed in h---," she added. Charlie was shot dead during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. He was 31. Erika, 37, has come under intense public scrutiny since the conservative media personality's death, with many branding her behavior in the wake of his passing bizarre.

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Why Do So Many Hate Erika Kirk?

Source: mega Erika Kirk now leads her late husband's political nonprofit.

Critics, including controversial political pundit Candace Owens, have expressed disapproval that the mom-of-two took over as CEO of Charlie's youth political nonprofit, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), practically overnight. Many have also found fault with Erika making countless public appearances, accusing her of seemingly reveling in the spotlight as she's stepped into her husband's shoes. Some have pointed to her beauty queen and reality television past before she married Charlie in 2021, claiming she doesn't care that her husband has died because she loves the fame it's brought.

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Candace Owens Believes Erika Kirk Is a Liar

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega Candace Owens is suspicious of Erika Kirk.

'This Is Not a Business Card Opportunity'

Source: @TPUSA/x Erika Kirk said she is now the 'sole provider' for her kids.