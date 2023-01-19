'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Finds Chris Harrison's Podcast Rather Distasteful: 'It Wasn't For Me'

"It’s for his fans, it’s for those who have reached out, those have wondered where he is. "That’s all I needed to know. So for all the people who are like, ‘I can’t believe this wasn’t addressed. I can’t believe this wasn’t said.’ He told y’all who this podcast is for. It’s not for y’all. It’s for his supporters. That’s who he was talking to. … It set the tone for the whole thing. So I don’t know why people thought that they were going to get something, either some tea, or even, like, something toward me, or what happened," Lindsay continued.

"If y’all think I’m sitting around waiting for something, for Chris Harrison, y’all really don’t know me. I wasn’t expecting that. I listened to the whole thing. I hadn’t heard him speak on it too. I was curious as to what he was going to say. But I knew who it was for — it wasn’t for me. … He flat out said, 'I stand by what I said.' He just said it was sloppy," the Texas native emphasized.

"Y’all, like, don’t get upset over it. This is what he’s doing [and] what he’s doing for the people he wants to do it for and that’s that," Lindsay concluded.