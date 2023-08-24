Big Spender! Rachel Uchitel Claims Ex Paul 'PK' Kemsley Shelled Out $1 Million on Alcohol During Fling

"He would come in with his friends from London and New York and sometimes Dubai, and he would spend some money, and I would help him with his clients. We developed a friendship over a year," she explained of her history with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, adding he "would always kind of try and date" her.

According to the headline-making star, PK "became [her] No. 1 bottle service customer" and was even "the first bottle service customer in Vegas — no joke — to spend $250,000 on bottle service."