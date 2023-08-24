Big Spender! Rachel Uchitel Claims Ex Paul 'PK' Kemsley Shelled Out $1 Million on Alcohol During Fling
Rachel Uchitel is telling all about allegedly dating Paul "PK" Kemsley before he infamously married Dorit.
During the former night club manager's Wednesday, August 23, episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Uchitel claimed she and the talent manager had a brief fling "when he was divorcing" his first wife, Loretta Gold.
"He would come in with his friends from London and New York and sometimes Dubai, and he would spend some money, and I would help him with his clients. We developed a friendship over a year," she explained of her history with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, adding he "would always kind of try and date" her.
According to the headline-making star, PK "became [her] No. 1 bottle service customer" and was even "the first bottle service customer in Vegas — no joke — to spend $250,000 on bottle service."
"No one at the time had done that,” she alleged. “I worked at Tao at the time, and he spent all this money. It was a big deal in the bottle service industry, in nightclubs in general. It was the most money anyone had spent on one table in an evening."
Uchitel went on to explain how she eventually learned how to "cultivate" their business relationship in order to "control the room," leading the mogul to shell out more money on her.
"He was throwing out money on the dance floor, and he was buying the whole room [bottles]," the television host noted.
- Tiger Woods' Former Flame Rachel Uchitel Still Angry With Joy Behar for Calling Her a 'Hooker'
- Tiger Woods' Ex Rachel Uchitel Reveals Signing An NDA 'Can Ruin Your Life' After Erica Herman Split Explodes
- Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel Is Shopping A Tell-All Book Which Will Dive Into Scandalous Affair With Golfer
"Another time when he came in, he spent $400,000, so that was not the last time he did that. So he became known as one of our biggest spenders. In New York, I brought him to Tenjune one night for my birthday, and he spent $75,000. In our Manhattan club Marquee, I think he spent $125,000. I mean, he spent over a million dollars in my presence on alcohol," she alleged.
Despite PK — who wed his new fashion designer spouse in 2015 — showing his affection with money, Uchitel grew fond of the now reality star. "I really protected him. I wanted to make sure he was safe. I cared about him as a person, so we developed a completely safe, loving friendship first, so I didn't see him for what he looked like at all," she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I saw him as a person, and then I don't know what happened. I just kind of fell in love with him, and then, out of nowhere, I was like, 'I love this guy.' Then I started dating him long distance," she said, noting that they broke it off soon after.