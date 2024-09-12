Rachel Uchitel Recalls Turning Down 'Celebrity Apprentice' Because She 'Didn't Trust' Donald Trump
Was Rachel Uchitel almost “hired” by Donald Trump? In a new interview, the former mistress of Tiger Woods recalled speaking with the former president, 78, back when he offered her a spot on Celebrity Apprentice.
When asked why she turned down the opportunity for the show, Uchitel, 49, said, “I didn’t actually say no, I said yes at first, and then I chose at the last minute to do Celebrity Rehab because I didn’t trust [Trump] would represent me the way I wanted to be represented.” The podcaster — who had a bad reputation following her scandal with the professional golfer — explained, “I wanted to make sure he would make me look exactly how I portrayed myself and I was very nervous because of the click-bait kind of stuff. [I thought] I would be fired immediately just because he thought that that would make headlines — people didn’t like me at the time obviously.”
In 2010, Uchitel appeared on Season 4 of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew rather than taking the spot on Celebrity Apprentice. “I was nervous about that, so I chose to do Celebrity Rehab instead because I wanted to give people a chance to see what I was going through,” she stated.
Uchitel then recalled the first time she and Trump came in contact.
“Donald Trump called me and asked me to do the show,” she said. “I had lunch with Michael Cohen and worked it all out with Michael, he was explaining who I was gonna be allied with and who I wasn’t. So, it was very funny.”
In classic Trump fashion, Uchitel remembered how he reacted poorly to her decision to pull out of Celebrity Apprentice.
“Donald Trump was sort of pissed I chose to do the other show and I believe something came out on TMZ later, where he was like ‘I don’t know that woman,’ which I thought was crazy, but very Donald Trump,” she remarked.
Now that a movie titled The Apprentice is being made about Trump’s rise in the business world, Uchitel weighed in on whether she thinks it is a pro or con for his campaign. "It seems like nothing can hurt his campaign. I think people will definitely watch it. You may not like him as a human, you may not want him as your president but I think people will watch,” she stated.
Uchitel’s reality TV debut on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew came just a year after her affair with Woods was exposed.
TMZ interviewed Uchitel.