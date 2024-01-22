Rachel Uchitel Reveals How She Took Back Her Narrative After Feeling 'Misunderstood': 'People Thought They Knew Me'

For many years, the mom-of-one was on other people's podcasts when people would ask her a lot of questions. "I felt like I was really stuck in the past with the things people wanted to ask me about. It resonated with me, and I felt really misunderstood. I had felt like I had been reduced to a headline and people though they knew me, but they didn't," she says. "That was upsetting to me and difficult for me. As time passed, I wanted to get out of that shadow and stigma."

From there, Uchitel launched her podcast to talk about "people or topics that need to be reconsidered."

"I did an interview with somebody on medically assisted suicide, which is controversial, but something that people actually love to talk about. That was very interesting," she says. "I've done an interview on ketamine treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and therapy, which was one of my top episodes. For the people involved, it's about the human behind the headline. It's about who they are, how they got to where they are and why they were portrayed a certain way. That was the premise of the podcast and that's why it's doing so well because it resonates with people that want to be on it."