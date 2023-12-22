Selena Gomez Will Be 'OK' If Things 'Don’t Work Out' With New Boyfriend Benny Blanco: 'She Knows What She’s Doing'
Selena Gomez has no plans of being single soon, but if her and Benny Blanco's romance crashes and burns, she'll be just fine.
The pair first went public with their love in early December, but the Rare Beauty founder revealed they've been secretly dating for six months.
"If things work out with Benny, great. If they don’t, that’s OK, too," a source spilled to a magazine. "She knows what she’s doing."
Fans expressed their concerns over the relationship since Blanco, 35, once indirectly shaded her and complimented her ex Justin Bieber, but Gomez, 31, insisted, "He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with," adding he's "treated me better than any human being on this planet."
Despite defending him from a few other rude remarks, social media trolls continued to diss the couple, leading to the Only Murders in the Building actress to take a break from responding.
"If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done," she stated. "If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."
Gomez added that Blanco "is my absolute everything in my heart."
However, the Disney Channel alum hasn't tried to hide their romance since then, recently revealing a "B" ring via an Instagram photo. She also shared snaps of them while they enjoyed New York City together.
As OK! reported, the "Slow Down" crooner is "is in a really good place" these days.
"She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years," a source noted, referring to her past struggles with depression and bipolar disorder. The star has dealt with physical complications due to her lupus diagnosis as well.
“Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy,’” the source added. “She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through.”
That's exactly why she launched Wondermind, a website platform for all things mental health, and detailed her battles in her My Mind & Me doc.
"Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose. I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out," she said of the movie project. "God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it.”
"I’m going to be very open with everybody about this: I’ve been to four treatment centers," Gomez confessed. "I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad."
Life & Style reported on how Gomez would handle a potential breakup.