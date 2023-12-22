Selena Gomez Will Be 'OK' If Things 'Don’t Work Out' With New Boyfriend Benny Blanco: 'She Knows What She’s Doing'

Despite defending him from a few other rude remarks, social media trolls continued to diss the couple, leading to the Only Murders in the Building actress to take a break from responding.

"If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done," she stated. "If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."

Gomez added that Blanco "is my absolute everything in my heart."