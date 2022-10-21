War Of The Words! Randall Emmett Tells Ex Lala Kent To 'Stop Talking About Him & Move On'

Ever since Lala Kent broke off her engagement from Randall Emmett, the blonde beauty hasn't been able to contained her excitement over starting a new chapter in her life — but the filmmaker is sick of her boasting.

"Randall is happy Lala is having other relationships. He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace," his rep stated before making a jab at the reality star. "Maybe now she can stop talking about him every opportunity she gets."