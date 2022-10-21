War Of The Words! Randall Emmett Tells Ex Lala Kent To 'Stop Talking About Him & Move On'
Ever since Lala Kent broke off her engagement from Randall Emmett, the blonde beauty hasn't been able to contained her excitement over starting a new chapter in her life — but the filmmaker is sick of her boasting.
"Randall is happy Lala is having other relationships. He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace," his rep stated before making a jab at the reality star. "Maybe now she can stop talking about him every opportunity she gets."
While the mom-of-one, 32, said she isn't actually "dating" one person in particular, she bragged on her podcast that she's "having the best sex of my life," then quipping, "I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do."
"I can’t stop," she admitted of poking fun at her former flame. "I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet."
The Give Them Lala Beauty founder recently told OK! she's having a blast meeting new men, comparing her days with Emmett, 51, to being "locked down."
"I want go out and have fun," she said. "I don't want to have to answer to anybody. I'm having the best time of my life." Kent seems to have a newfound sense of confidence as well, as after undergoing a second breast augmentation, she's been posting a slew of photos, including one that depicted her completely in the nude.
"Brand new Lala just hits different," she captioned the sexy snap, which fans and friends raved over. In addition to not shying away from showing off her figure, the Bravo star will put her new love life on display in new episodes of Vanderpump Rules.
"You’ll see the dude who I hooked up with. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird," she confessed. "I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’"
Us Weekly published Emmett's statement.