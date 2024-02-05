OK Magazine
Travis Scott Slammed for Performing at 2024 Grammys After Astroworld Tragedy: 'He Should Not Be Allowed To'

By:

Feb. 4 2024, Published 11:19 p.m. ET

While most performances at the 2024 Grammys have been well received, viewers were dumbfounded that Travis Scott took the stage considering the way the Astroworld tragedy unfolded.

As OK! reported, 10 fans died at one of his 2021 concerts, with many believing he didn't do enough to help people from being injured in the crowd stampede.

travis scott slammed performing grammys after astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott performed at the 2024 Grammys.

"Travis Scott should not be allowed to perform," one person wrote on social media, while another asked, "Why the f--- is Travis Scott on my screen and not in prison #GRAMMYs?"

"[We don't care] about this murderer," a third person tweeted, while a fourth penned, "Travis Scott?! The same Travis Scott that had 10 fans die at his bootleg Houston music festival in overcrowded moshpits?! Totally disrespectful to disregard that in his 'love to hype up his fans' as if that didn’t KILL. WTF #Grammys."

travis scott slammed performing grammys after astroworld tragedy
Some Grammy viewers thought Scott shouldn't have been asked to perform after the Astroworld tragedy.

Others thought it was weird that the dad-of-two was on the stage after Joni Mitchell's emotional performance.

It was in November 2021 that Scott's deadly concert occurred in his hometown of Houston, Tx. In videos from the incident, the rapper continued to perform despite fans yelling for help and asking Scott to stop his concert.

He could also be heard telling his admirers to "get wild" and "crazy" despite ambulance workers assisting people in escaping the chaos.

travis scott slammed performing grammys after astroworld tragedy
Ten people died at the rapper's November 2021 show in Texas.

travis scott slammed performing grammys after astroworld tragedy
Scott shares two kids with ex Kylie Jenner.

Scott took a brief break from the spotlight after the tragedy and didn't open up about it until November 2023.

"I mean, I was just overly devastated, you know. I always think about it. Those fans were like my family," Scott shared in an interview. "You know, I love my fans to the utmost."

"It has its moments where it gets rough," he said while reflecting on the lives lost. "You just feel for those people. And their families."

The "Sicko Mode" rapper revealed that the situation inspired some of his newer music.

"It just came out when I was writing. Like I said, it was a real moment," he explained.

Scott detailed that the tunes he penned are about "the things I deal with on a day-to-day basis and the fact of how it could be misunderstood and the struggles of life and all aspects of life. The constant weight that’s put on. That you carry, you know. And just a vision through my eyes."

