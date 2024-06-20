OK Magazine
Travis Scott Arrested in Miami for Trespassing and Disorderly Intoxication

travis scott arrested miami trespassing disorderly intoxication
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 20 2024, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

Travis Scott was sent to the slammer during the early hours of the morning on Thursday, June 20.

The renowned rapper was arrested in Miami-Dade County, Fla., and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:35 a.m., as he faces charges of trespassing property after a warning and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records obtained by a local news outlet.

travis scott arrested miami trespassing disorderly intoxication
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott was arrested in Miami on Thursday, June 20.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, submitted a $650 bond. The 33-year-old is expected to be released sometime Thursday morning.

The "Astroworld" hitmaker is a father-of-two. He shares his daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

travis scott arrested miami trespassing disorderly intoxication
Source: MEGA

The rapper was booked for trespassing property after a warning and disorderly intoxication.

Scott's arrest comes less than one month after he got into a fist fight with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 38, during Richie Akiva’s annual "The After" after-party in Cannes, France, as OK! previously reported.

The brawl broke out around 5 a.m. on Friday, May 23, after Scott, Edwards and Tyga were all partying in the DJ booth and received a shout-out on the microphone.

"We got T-Raww and A.E.," said the host, seemingly leaving out Scott — who appeared to get angered and attempted to grab the mic out of Akiva's hands.

"Let him show love," Edwards told the "Sicko Mode" singer, prompting Scott to turn toward Tyga's security and warn: "Y’all n------ wanna die?"

travis scott arrested miami trespassing disorderly intoxication
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott submitted a $650 bond and is expected to be released on Thursday morning.

Scott proceeded to call for backup, as his friend Southside started the physical altercation by pushing Edwards.

"Travis was the aggressor," a source spilled at the time of Scott. "He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest."

While many thought the fight broke out due to Scott and Tyga's tension-filled past — as both men are exes of Jenner — another insider insisted this was not the reason for the scuffle.

"The history is there [but] it’s not like that’s necessarily what was the cause [of this fight]," the confidante explained.

travis scott arrested miami trespassing disorderly intoxication
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Scott is the latest A-list celebrity to find himself behind bars after a night out on the town.

Most recently, Justin Timberlake was arrested after driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

Source: OK!
The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed on Tuesday, June 18, that Timberlake was in police custody after being pulled over for not stopping at a stop sign and failing to stay in a proper lane of travel.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer was having dinner at the American Hotel with friends prior to his arrest.

The police officer who handcuffed Timberlake claimed via a report: "It was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Local 10 News obtained jail records regarding Scott's arrest.

