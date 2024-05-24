Cannes Fist Fight: Travis Scott and Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Get Into Shocking Brawl at After-Party
Travis Scott went full “SICKO MODE.”
During the early hours of the morning on Friday, May 23, the rapper, 33, and Cher’s boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 38, got into a fist fight while at Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” after-party in Cannes, France.
According to a source, the altercation occurred around 5 a.m. when Travis, A.E. and Tyga, 34, were all at the DJ booth around the same time.
The incident apparently began after the host gave the pals a shout-out on the mic, saying, “We got T-Raww and A.E.”
The gesture angered Travis, who then allegedly grabbed the mic from Richie’s hands, while A.E. told the “goosebumps” singer, “Let him show love.”
“Travis was the aggressor,” an insider shared of the father-of-two. “He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”
After A.E.’s comment, Travis got more aggravated and allegedly asked Tyga’s security, “Y’all n------ wanna die?”
Someone claimed the music executive tried to calm the situation, however, Travis brought in his friend Southside for backup.
Southside then pushed A.E., effectively starting the rumble.
“A.E. and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis,” an insider stated.
According to yet another eyewitness, “Models were flying everywhere in the melee" during the shocking brawl.
“Someone got hit with an ice bucket,” they added.
Though Tyga and Travis have a complicated past — they both dated Kylie Jenner — one more source insisted she was not the reason behind the incident.
“The history is there [but] it’s not like that’s necessarily what was the cause [of this fight],” they shared.
Though rumors swirled Tyga was involved in the physical quarrel, multiple eyewitnesses assured he did not throw a single punch.
After the squabble, Travis and Southside went to their cars, while A.E. and Tyga stayed at the event.
“The party went until about 9 a.m., but it was beginning to wind down [during the incident],” one person dished. “The fight went on for a pretty long time before security got in, someone cut the music and finally calmed everything down.”
A second individual insisted that “no one was seriously hurt in the argument.”
Before the all-night party, A.E. appeared to have a lovely time alongside his much older girlfriend, Cher, 78.
The couple stepped out on the red carpet together for the amfAR Gala, with Cher wearing long, black gown and black fur shawl, while A.E. dressed in a classic black suit and white shirt.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the high-profile event, A.E. watched his lover as she performed a medley of her hits for the crowd.
Page Six reported on the sources comments about the fight.