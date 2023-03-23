Raquel Leviss Admits She Doesn't Know 'Where' Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval Is Going Ahead Of Filming Dramatic 'VPR' Reunion
Raquel Leviss has no problem open to spilling the tea about her romance with Tom Sandoval before she attends the Vanderpump Rules reunion.
Right after landing in Los Angeles to film the highly anticipated special, the former pageant queen revealed how her scandalous affair with the TomTom cofounder began, where their relationship is headed and if she's spoken to Ariana Madix.
"It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I'm sure we'll go into detail about all of that at the reunion," a worn out looking Leviss told a reporter outside of a California nail salon on Wednesday, March 22.
When it comes to the future of her love affair with her costar, she admitted, "I don't know where our relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out."
"I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes ... We're not putting a label on anything," the SUR waitress explained.
One person who will be extremely enraged is Sandoval's ex-girlfriend of nine years, who Leviss said she did apologize to. "We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn't receive it very well," the 28-year-old dished of speaking with Madix.
- Jax Taylor Claims Tom Sandoval '100 Percent' Cheated On Ariana Madix Multiple Times Prior To Raquel Leviss Affair
- Scheana Shay To Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion In-Person Despite Temporary Restraining Order Against Raquel Leviss
- Raquel Leviss Will Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion In-Person After Tom Sandoval Affair Drama
"I know I have to take accountability for my actions, and I'm completely prepared to do that," noted Leviss, who revealed the same day that she would be appearing in-person at the reunion.
The Sonoma State University alum's presence at the taping was uncertain after she filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, who she alleged physically assaulted her when she admitted to the months-long affair. The "Good As Gold" singer denied the accusations, but vowed to stay 100 yards away from Leviss and will not speak directly with her at any time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Scheana knows what happened that night. I'm not going to go into it too much, but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow," Leviss claimed during her chat with the outlet.
TMZ spoke with Leviss.