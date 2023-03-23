OK Magazine
Raquel Leviss Admits She Doesn't Know 'Where' Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval Is Going Ahead Of Filming Dramatic 'VPR' Reunion

every time vanderpump rules costars tom sandoval raquel leviss dropped a hint pp
Source: Bravo
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Raquel Leviss has no problem open to spilling the tea about her romance with Tom Sandoval before she attends the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Right after landing in Los Angeles to film the highly anticipated special, the former pageant queen revealed how her scandalous affair with the TomTom cofounder began, where their relationship is headed and if she's spoken to Ariana Madix.

every time vanderpump rules costars tom sandoval raquel leviss dropped a hint
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram

"It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I'm sure we'll go into detail about all of that at the reunion," a worn out looking Leviss told a reporter outside of a California nail salon on Wednesday, March 22.

When it comes to the future of her love affair with her costar, she admitted, "I don't know where our relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out."

katie maloney rips apart idiot raquel leviss tom sandoval affair
Source: mega

"I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes ... We're not putting a label on anything," the SUR waitress explained.

One person who will be extremely enraged is Sandoval's ex-girlfriend of nine years, who Leviss said she did apologize to. "We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn't receive it very well," the 28-year-old dished of speaking with Madix.

tom sandoval dated ariana madix out of convenience blamed affair kristen doute claims
Source: bravo

"I know I have to take accountability for my actions, and I'm completely prepared to do that," noted Leviss, who revealed the same day that she would be appearing in-person at the reunion.

The Sonoma State University alum's presence at the taping was uncertain after she filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, who she alleged physically assaulted her when she admitted to the months-long affair. The "Good As Gold" singer denied the accusations, but vowed to stay 100 yards away from Leviss and will not speak directly with her at any time.

Source: OK!

"Scheana knows what happened that night. I'm not going to go into it too much, but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow," Leviss claimed during her chat with the outlet.

TMZ spoke with Leviss.

