Andy Cohen Stunned by Level of 'Hate' Between Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga at 'RHONJ' Reunion: 'I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It'
Despite baring witness to hundreds of dramatic spats in the past, Andy Cohen was blown away by the drama at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion.
During the Monday, April 24, broadcast of SiriusXM’s :Andy Cohen Live," the Bravo boss admitted he was stunned by how intensely Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga went after each other during the Thursday, April 20, taping.
“The level of – I won’t even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth,” Cohen admitted about what went down between the women, who have had problems for a decade.
The Watch What Happens Live host explained “neither [Giudice or Gorga] wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” which made the situation even more “monumental and upsetting.”
Cohen continued to spill the behind-the-scenes tea, adding there were a “ton of new allegations” and “new material to get into,” so they “didn’t spend a ton of time rehashing” drama with the Envy Boutique owner's husband, Joe Gorga — which has been a main storyline on the show since 2011.
According to the media mogul, even he ended up being overwhelmed by the fighting going on around him. “There was a moment where I turned to Teresa – I apologized to her later – I didn’t yell at her – but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever,” he admitted.
“I almost walked off at one point,” Cohen — who has son Ben, 4, and newborn daughter Lucy — shockingly stated before noting his reaction “maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler.”
"I guzzled two tequilas after that reunion," he confessed, adding he was not able to fully process the trauma that occurred until the early hours of the morning the next day.